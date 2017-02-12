Related

Mbappe: Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are phenomenal, I´m still far away

12 February 2017 11:07

Exciting Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has rejected the notion he is a phenomenon, saying such praise should be reserved for superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe is one of the most sought after prospects in world football, with a trio of Premier League powerhouses in Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all reportedly interested in the teenager.

The 18-year-old, who has been likened by some to France great Thierry Henry, saw his stock continue to rise with a hat-trick in Monaco's 5-0 battering of Metz in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

However, Mbappe is keen to temper expectations over his undoubted potential.

"Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are phenomenal. I'm still far away [from that level]," he told reporters in the aftermath of the rout.

"The hat-trick came because of a really top match by the whole team, now we're going to try to concentrate and recover well to get ready for the game next Friday [at Bastia].

"I prepared my game normally, there was nothing special. I got a good feeling."

Mbappe has seven goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season for a Monaco side who are three points clear of Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table.

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 Monaco 25 +52 58
2 PSG 25 +32 55
3 Nice 24 +21 52
4 Olympique Lyonnais 24 +16 40
5 Saint-Étienne 24 +7 36

