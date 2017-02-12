Mbappe: Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are phenomenal, I´m still far away

Exciting Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has rejected the notion he is a phenomenon, saying such praise should be reserved for superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Mbappe is one of the most sought after prospects in world football, with a trio of Premier League powerhouses in Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all reportedly interested in the teenager.
The 18-year-old, who has been likened by some to France great Thierry Henry, saw his stock continue to rise with a hat-trick in Monaco's 5-0 battering of Metz in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
However, Mbappe is keen to temper expectations over his undoubted potential.
3 - @KMbappe is the youngest player to score a hat-trick in Ligue 1 (18 yo & 2 mo) since Jérémy Menez in 2005 (17 yo & 8 mo). Promise.— OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 11, 2017
"Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are phenomenal. I'm still far away [from that level]," he told reporters in the aftermath of the rout.
"The hat-trick came because of a really top match by the whole team, now we're going to try to concentrate and recover well to get ready for the game next Friday [at Bastia].
"I prepared my game normally, there was nothing special. I got a good feeling."
Mbappe has seven goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season for a Monaco side who are three points clear of Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table.
