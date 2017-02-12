Related

Leicester set unwanted record with six-match goal drought

12 February 2017 19:48

Leicester City have become the first reigning champions of the English top flight to not score a single goal in six successive league matches.

Claudio Ranieri's men famously stormed to the Premier League title last season and were out-scored by only Tottenham (69) and Manchester City (71), netting 68 times over the course of the campaign.

But their remarkable feats of last season are now a distant memory, with Sunday's 2-0 loss at Swansea City their sixth in a row in the Premier League.

The result leaves them with just 21 points, one more than Hull City in the final of the three relegation spots, as they look destined for a desperate battle to avoid the drop before the end of the season.

Swansea's clean sheet also saw Leicester extend their barren run in front of goal to 10 hours in the league.

Sunday 12 February

