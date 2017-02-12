It´s an outrageous lie! - Voller fumes at Schmidt sack reports

Reports suggesting Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt is set to be dismissed by the club have been branded as an "outrageous lie" by team manager Rudi Voller.

Sky Deutschland claimed before Saturday's 3-0 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt that a shareholders' meeting had taken place earlier that day and the decision to sack Schmidt had been reached.

But the story left Voller fuming, with the former Germany international insisting the claims carry no substance, despite Leverkusen enduring a somewhat underwhelming campaign so far and sitting down in eighth.

"There hasn't been either the meeting or the decision," he told Bild on Sunday. "It's an outrageous Sky lie. They've crossed the line."

Voller's stance took a similar line to his addressing of Sky in an interview just before the Frankfurt duel.

On that occasion he said: "Such a monstrous fallacy just before an important game is a huge mess. Until I get an apology and the source of Sky, you will get no interviews."

Sky ultimately acknowledged an error and apologised to Leverkusen on Sunday.

"We made a mistake and apologised in the stadium immediately after the match," spokesman Ralph Further said.