Inter coped without Icardi - Gagliardini

Roberto Gagliardini has praised the performance of team-mates Rodrigo Palacio and Eder after Inter beat Empoli 2-0 without suspended striker Mauro Icardi.

Both Icardi and Ivan Perisic, who have scored a combined 22 goals in Serie A for the Nerazzurri this season, were suspended for the visit of Empoli as Inter refound their form after back-to-back defeats against Lazio and Juventus.

Eder opened the scoring after just 14 minutes from a Palacio cross, and he then provided the assist for Antonio Candreva to wrap up the victory with a fine team goal early in the second half.

Gagliardini told Inter Channel: "We started with the right attitude and scored early on. We could maybe have scored more, but the win is a massive result.

"The team showed great character. I don' think we missed those who weren't there – Palacio got an assist and Eder scored."

The win put Inter back within six points of the top three in Serie A, and Gagliardini, who twice came close to scoring his first top-flight goal as Inter heaped pressure on their visitors, said he was not feeling under pressure to contribute goals to the cause.

"As for scoring, it's really not a problem. It will come when the time is right," he said.

"I focus on my own performance and how I can contribute to the team. If a goal comes, then it's all the better."