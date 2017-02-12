Clement fitness regime is paying off – Mawson

Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson paid tribute to Paul Clement's impact on fitness at the club following his goal in a 2-0 victory over Leicester City.

Mawson scored a sweetly struck volley to open the scoring at the Liberty Stadium before Martin Olsson doubled the lead and Swansea went on to secure their third win in their last four Premier League matches.

The run of form has helped ease the Swans' relegation fears and Mawson gave credit to head coach Clement, who arrived at the club on January 3rd.

"We are working really hard," Mawson told Sky Sports. "The new manager has changed a few things, the players have never worked so hard. He has a saying - 'hard week, easier weekend' - and it is showing.

"We felt fit and you have to be against a team like Leicester. We just overran and overpowered them.

"The manager told us we are going to work really hard and we have. He's turned it right around, we are so positive we feel we can take on anyone."

The goal was Mawson's third in six games and he admitted he has a knack for the spectacular, saying: "It fell nicely for me, I was delighted.

"I stopped my run and I thought I would sit back and hit it then I had a look up and it was in the back of the net.

"I scored one like that in League One at Millwall but it's a bit different on the big stage, so it felt fantastic.

"Any goal is a positive for myself and the club but I do like to score. I have got a habit at the moment of being in the right place at the right time."

On his unusual dancing celebration, Mawson added: "I'm going to get hammered for this. I did it when I was at Wycombe so I will carry it on. The celebration was between me and my missus, I said I to her I would do it if I scored. It is going to be a craze!"