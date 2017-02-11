Valencia wants six more years at United

With the backing of his manager, converted full-back Antonio Valencia wants to stay at Manchester United for another six years.
Naturally a winger, Valencia has become a mainstay in United's defence under manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford this season.
Valencia - who will remain in Manchester until June 2018 after a one-year extension was triggered in January - has been the described as the best right-back in the world by Mourinho.
While honoured by the praise, it is not something Valencia agrees with as the 31-year-old looks to remain at United beyond 2018.
"I am very happy and I'm very grateful for the manager's words. I don't believe I'm the best but I am really pleased to still be here," Valencia told the Daily Mail.
"There was a time when I saw players of the class of Angel di Maria and Memphis Depay arriving and wondered if my time was reaching an end. Perhaps I needed to start looking for a new club. Thankfully I just concentrated and trained hard and maybe that's why I'm still here.
"Mourinho has shown faith in me to stay here so I'm delighted. I don't want to say I am 100 per cent a right back. I still feel like a right-sided attacking player but I guess I am getting there.
"It's quite tough because you need to focus even more because you're playing closer to your own goal. One misplaced pass can result in you conceding a goal.
"I feel I've improved in that area but when I'm on the attack it's like I'm in my position. But I am in the team and feel like I have the manager's backing and his trust.
"I have a new contract and I love the club, the city and my family like living here in Manchester. I would like to stay here as long as I can, five even six years, more maybe!"
United welcome Watford to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.
