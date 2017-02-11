Article

Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 0: Allen denies improved Eagles

11 February 2017 18:03

Crystal Palace failed to steal a march on their relegation rivals as Joe Allen earned Stoke City a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

With Hull City and Sunderland suffering defeats against Arsenal and Southampton respectively, Palace had an opportunity to move out of the drop zone with a win, but Allen's career-best sixth Premier League goal of the season denied them a point and leaves the Eagles 19th.

Despite being without injured captain Scott Dann and having switched to a back four, Palace showed greater resilience than they did in crumbling to a 4-0 loss at home to Sunderland last time out.

However, they lacked an attacking threat and were undone by a cool finish from the Wales international in the 67th minute.

Allen was assisted by the returning Ramadan Sobhi, who replaced Ibrahim Afellay on the left-hand side of attack and was impressive on his return from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.

Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant was never really tested by Sam Allardyce's side, while Andros Townsend produced a goal-line clearance to stop Bruno Martins Indi opening the scoring in the first half.

Victory sends Stoke into the top half, but Allardyce will surely be pleased with an improved showing ahead of an important meeting with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough next time out.

Stoke had an early chance when Peter Crouch headed a long pass into the path of Marko Arnautovic, whose thumping shot from 20 yards was parried aside by Wayne Hennessey.

Palace responded with a neat move down the left that started with Wilfred Zaha and ended when James McArthur sent a header wide from Townsend's delivery.

Patrick van Aanholt was comfortably denied by Lee Grant, before Ramadan beat Joel Ward on the left and floated a cross to the back post which Allen nodded over.

Stoke continued to push and Crouch exposed an idle Palace defence when he darted to the near post to meet Allen's cross, but was unable to get a meaningful touch to take it away from Hennessey.

Allardyce then had Townsend to thank for getting his side to half-time with the scores level. The winger was in the right place to clear a header from the unmarked Martins Indi off the line.

Palace remained solid after the restart and Stoke lost Phil Bardsley to injury in the 58th minute, Glen Johnson replacing him.

Stoke finally broke the visitors' resistance, though. Ramadan latched on to Arnautovic's pass over the top and protected the ball from Van Aanholt before teeing up Allen to slot home.

James Tomkins had a chance to pull Palace level but blazed over from Jason Puncheon's flick-on on the left-hand side of the box – taking a touch and providing a cross may have been more beneficial for his team.

Allardyce sent Loic Remy on in a bid to help find an equaliser in the closing stages, but Stoke were able to end a run of four straight top-flight defeats to Palace.

Key Opta stats:

- Crystal Palace have failed to score in the first-half in 19 Premier League games this season, a joint-high figure along with Sunderland.
- Joe Allen has now scored two Premier League goals against the Eagles; against no other side has he scored more (also 2 v Sunderland and Wolves).
- Stoke are unbeaten in seven Premier League games on home soil (W3 D4), their longest such run since January 2014 (also 7).

- Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 11 top-flight games, drawing two and losing eight.

Info

Stoke City

W L D D W

1 - 0

Crystal Palace

L L W L L
Competition
Premier League
Date
11 February 2017
Game week
25
Kick-off
16:00
Half-time
0 - 0
Full-time
1 - 0
Venue
Bet365 Stadium (Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire)
Attendance
27007

Goals

J. Allen 67'
(assist by Ramadan Sobhi) 
1 - 0

Lineups

# Player Bookings
33 L. Grant
3 E. Pieters
2 P. Bardsley Substituted
17 R. Shawcross 53'
15 B. Martins Indi
16 C. Adam Substituted
6 G. Whelan
4 J. Allen 67'
25 P. Crouch
10 M. Arnautović
32 Ramadan Sobhi Substituted
Coach: M. Hughes
# Player Bookings
13 W. Hennessey
27 D. Delaney 16'
5 J. Tomkins
2 J. Ward
3 P. van Aanholt
42 J. Puncheon Substituted 42'
18 J. McArthur Substituted
10 A. Townsend
28 L. Milivojević
11 W. Zaha Substituted 40'
17 C. Benteke
Coach: S. Allardyce

Substitutes

# Player Bookings
8

G. Johnson Substituted

for P. Bardsley 58'
14

I. Afellay Substituted

for C. Adam 79'
18

M. Diouf Substituted

for Ramadan Sobhi 82'
5

Muniesa

9

S. Berahino

21

G. Imbula

24

S. Given

# Player Bookings
31

J. Schlupp Substituted

for W. Zaha 68'
7

Y. Cabaye Substituted

for J. Puncheon 77'
8

L. Rémy Substituted

for J. McArthur 87'
1

J. Speroni

4

M. Flamini

9

F. Campbell

12

M. Sakho

Facebook