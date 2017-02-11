Stadium stampede kills 17 fans in Angola

At least 17 fans have been killed with dozens more injured following a stampede at a football match in Angola on Friday.

In a Girabola clash between Santa Rita de Cassia and Recreativo de Libolo, at least 59 people were also injured at Estadio Municipal 4 de Janeiro.

Fans reportedly stormed the stadium gates before the match got underway in the northern city of Uige.

"While the players were on the field, outside fans were trying to get into the stadium and a gate probably gave way to the pressure of the crowd causing several people to fall who were literally trampled on by the crowd," Recreativo de Libolo said in a statement posted on their website.

"There are already 17 confirmed dead and at least 59 wounded... [this was] a tragedy without precedent in the history of Angolan football."