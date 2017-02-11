Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 3: Isco, Vazquez down spirited strugglers

Second-half goals from Isco and Lucas Vazquez spared Real Madrid's blushes as they were pushed all the way by a spirited Osasuna side before securing a 3-1 LaLiga win on Saturday.
Zinedine Zidane's men found themselves under a little pressure after Barcelona's 6-0 obliteration of Alaves put the Catalans temporarily top, but Madrid - who still have two games in hand - did just about enough at El Sadar despite at times looking less sharp in attack than their rock-bottom hosts.
The first half was overshadowed by Osasuna right-back Tano fracturing the tibia and fibula of his right leg in a collision with Isco, and Madrid capitalised on the hosts' subsequent shock by taking the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo.
But Osasuna's response was magnificent, as they became a threat with their pace in attack and showed no evidence of being bottom of the table, deservedly levelling through a lovely Sergio Leon effort.
Osasuna continued to look dangerous going forward and they caused Madrid problems early in the second half, but their inability to regularly test Keylor Navas after the break was exploited by Madrid - Isco finding the net with a clinical finish in the 62nd minute.
Nice finish, @isco_alarcon! @CAOsasuna #RealMadrid #RMLiga #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/W1MEceIaQE— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) February 11, 2017
A cool finish from substitute Vazquez deep into stoppage time added perhaps undeserved gloss to the scoreline but Madrid will care little as they restored their one-point lead over Barca to take them into Wednesday's home Champions League clash with Napoli in winning form.
Osasuna began in positive fashion, seeing plenty of the ball and looking a threat out wide with Jaime Romero and Alex Berenguer during the early exchanges.
But in the 15th minute, right-back Tano was taken off on a stretcher after suffering a horror injury in a collision with Isco.
Players on both sides looked visibly shaken by the Dominican's situation and the tempo of proceedings was certainly impacted.
But Madrid adjusted better and took the lead 24 minutes in – Ronaldo racing on to Karim Benzema's throughball and rifling past the hapless Salvatore Sirigu.
Osasuna rallied, though, and hauled themselves level in rather simple fashion, as Leon raced on to a hopeful lofted pass over the Madrid defence and lifted a delicate finish over Navas.
Benzema should have restored Madrid's lead shortly afterwards, meeting Ronaldo's low ball from the right only for Sirigu to launch himself in front of his shot to make amends for conceding the opener.
Osasuna looked similarly positive going forward at the start of the second half and almost went ahead just after the break – Leon cutting inside from the right and forcing Navas into a smart save at full stretch to tip the curling effort around the post.
Madrid were then forced into a change when David Garcia caught Danilo's ankle with a nasty lunge just before the hour mark.
Though it did not appear to hinder the visitors, as they went ahead again a few moments later – Isco pouncing on a loose ball in the area before applying a composed finish into the bottom-left corner.
Madrid should have been given the chance to finish Osasuna off 12 minutes from the end when Garcia appeared to impede Ronaldo, but referee Ignacio Villanueva dismissed his protestations.
The away side were not made to rue that decision, though, as Vazquez wrapped things up right at the end, latching on to a pass into the right side of the area before clipping a fine finish over the advancing Sirigu.
Key Opta stats:
- Sergio Ramos has played his 500th game for Real Madrid, Nacho his 100th (both in all competitions).
- Real Madrid have ended their worst winless away run under Zidane in all competitions - four matches (D3 L1).
- Madrid scored with their first shot on target in the first half and with the first shot on target in the second.
- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals in his last six games against Osasuna in LaLiga.
|Mata lauds fellow United goalscorer Martial
|Barcelona´s Vidal sidelined for five months with dislocated ankle
|Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 3: Isco, Vazquez down spirited strugglers
|Mbappe hat-trick and Falcao double restore Monaco´s Ligue 1 lead
|Police turn Dortmund fan buses away from Darmstadt
|Newcastle´s Mitrovic tames Wolves, Howson grabs the spotlight
|Tottenham display shows we´re not ready for title challenge - Pochettino
|Klopp hails ´perfect´ Liverpool reaction
|Vidal to spend night in hospital
|Inter confirm Banega knee injury
|Match-winner Martial earned chance with hard work - Mourinho
|Barcelona and Alaves condemn fan violence
|Pulis blasts ´absolutely disgraceful´ Shawcross voicemail talk
|Liverpool 2 Tottenham 0: Mane at the double as Klopp´s side end winless run
|Karanka: Fans have to trust Middlesbrough players
|Luis Enrique hopeful over ´serious´ Vidal injury
|Ramos set for 500th Real Madrid appearance
|West Ham have been punished enough - Furious Bilic dismisses ban threat
|Moyes rues missed opportunity after Sunderland collapse
|´We deserved to lose´ - Tuchel slams Dortmund display
|Palace boss Allardyce: I thought it would be easier
|Ancelotti sings Bayern´s praises after late, late show
|Mourinho hails Manchester United unbeaten run but backs ´very defensive´ Chelsea to win title
|Leipzig´s Bundesliga title dream fades further with Hamburg humbling
|Wenger clears up Arsenal future talk after Wright comments
|Alaves 0 Barcelona 6: Vidal suffers horror injury as MSN strike in Copa del Rey final rehearsal
|Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0: On-form Valdes frustrates Koeman´s men
|West Ham 2 West Brom 2: McAuley snatches dramatic draw
|Manchester United become first team to win 2000 Premier League points
|Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 0: Allen denies improved Eagles
|Sunderland 0 Southampton 4: Gabbiadini double gets Saints marching again
|Manchester United 2 Watford 0: Martial stars to repay Mourinho faith
|Ingolstadt 0 Bayern Munich 2: Leaders snatch it late on
|Darmstadt 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Woeful visitors give Frings first win
|Hull boss Silva aggrieved as Arsenal´s Gibbs avoids red
|Neymar passes Ronaldinho for Barcelona goals
|I didn´t see it - Wenger offers familiar reaction to Sanchez handball goal
|Martial back in Manchester United starting line-up
|Arsenal 2 Hull City 0: Sanchez lends Wenger a helping hand
|Kalinic: I rejected China, I am not worth €50million
|Deulofeu inspired by Ronaldinho as he aims to reach Champions League with AC Milan
|Hughes accuses Pulis of phoning Shawcross to call him a loser
|Allegri sets sights on ´another 400´ Juventus games despite persistent Arsenal talk
|Melbourne City 2 Brisbane Roar 2: Kamau and Colazo seal City fightback
|Title run-in totally different with Chelsea, says Kante
|Ibrahimovic always shouting in training, says Fellaini
|Zidane has Italianised Madrid – Ferrara
|Wenger attacks Ozil ´blame culture´ in Arsenal slump
|Conte´s passion causes a few home discomforts
|Scary and exciting - Manchester City´s Caballero on being a Guardiola goalkeeper
|Ajax icon Piet Keizer dies, aged 73
|Sainsbury and Inter seeking Champions League qualification
|Chelsea can be caught - Kane
|Digne: I wouldn´t be at Barcelona without Roma
|Stadium stampede kills 17 fans in Angola
|Valencia wants six more years at United
|Lewandowski: €50 bets with Klopp made me a better striker
|Marquinhos fired up for Barcelona challenge after PSG sweep past Bordeaux
|Mourinho believes Real Madrid will play fair in De Gea chase
|Confusion at Rangers after Warburton reportedly denies resigning
|Napoli 2 Genoa 0: Sarri´s men go second
|Bordeaux 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Cavani and Di Maria fire warning shot to Barcelona
|Cavani sets best PSG scoring run with stunning volley
|Wenger told me he´s coming to the end, says former Arsenal striker Wright
|Sunderland set for Big Apple trip... and Donald Trump is invited!
|Rugby ref Owens: Respect in football has to start at the top
|Burnley getting stronger but Chelsea the toughest test for Dyche
|Pique, Arda out of Barcelona´s Alaves trip
|Gimenez infection adds to Atletico defensive worries
|Di Maria hits out at Ronaldo critics
|AC Milan hit with Romagnoli blow ahead of Lazio clash
|Luis Enrique: I don´t mind where we play
|Lahm a special person in my life - Guardiola hails retiring Bayern great
|Gabigol ´one of Inter´s options´ with Icardi banned
|Bayern boss Ancelotti not ready to risk Ribery against Arsenal
|´Warrior´ Luiz playing through the pain for Conte and Chelsea
|I agree with Ed - Mourinho not expecting busy transfer market
|Guardiola: No change on Aguero´s Man City future
|Klopp speaks out on new Lallana contract
|Mourinho: 2018 the last at the highest level for Ibrahimovic
|Premier League a six-way race, according to Conte
|I tried to convince him - Ancelotti on Bayern´s Lahm retirement blow
|DFB demands closure of Dortmund´s Yellow Wall and €100,000 fine
|Klopp still convinced of long-term success at Liverpool
|You know more than me - Dortmund´s Tuchel in the dark over Arsenal talk
|Castro at the double as Perth batter sorry Adelaide
|WADA alarmed by lack of drug testing in Spanish football
|Mata urges Manchester United team-mates to embrace pressure
|Zidane eyes possible Bale return at Napoli
|Alli named Premier League player of the month
|Ranieri holds crisis talks with Mahrez and Vardy
|Eagles Dubai trip grounded, Allardyce explains
|Berahino still not ready for first Stoke start
|We´d love him to stay - Howe on Wilshere´s Bournemouth future
|´New Ramos´ Vallejo must wait for Real Madrid decision
|Sociedad keeper Rulli retains Manchester City ambition
|People forget Arsenal´s absences – Wenger defends slump ahead of decisive week
|Maradona lands FIFA role, hails ´clean and transparent´ body
|Wenger still reeling over ´scandalous´ Chelsea goal
|Raul: Always disappointing when Barca reach final
|Carrick: United wouldn´t celebrate top-four finish
|Conte confident of Costa stay amid lures of CSL
|Porto to sign Oliver Torres for €20m
|Pochettino: Alli a future leader of Tottenham
|Arsenal in ´double fight´ as Wenger still eyes Chelsea
|LaLiga top priority for Real Madrid - Morientes
|Drake shows love for Chelsea captain John Terry
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son named in USA U-20 squad
|No valid anti-doping tests in LaLiga blamed on lack of FIFA, UEFA help
|Brazil to meet Argentina in Melbourne friendly
|Puel hoping to finalise Caceres deal this week
|Liverpool need a reality check - Hamann blasts complacency at Anfield
|I need to play – Wilshere uncertain over Arsenal future
|Brunt rewarded for ´glittering´ form with new West Brom deal
|Inter hit out at Juventus as refereeing squabble continues
|All clubs spend money - De Gea defends United´s season
|Real Madrid say ´someone is messing around´ with Man United star De Gea
|Mendy praises prolific Falcao for not playing nice
|FA given vote of no confidence by British MPs
|Juventus sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune
|Ranieri´s ´public enemy number one´ status baffles Clement
|Barcelona to appeal after Suarez Copa final ban is upheld
|Celtic star Rogic out until April
|Conte urges Chelsea to maintain Premier League momentum
|Copa del Rey final can´t be held at Bernabeu, say Real Madrid
|Sarri fumes at ´totally false´ Juventus meeting report
|Verratti hands PSG boost ahead of Barcelona tie
|He is not my manager anymore - Koeman rejects Albers´ Barcelona claim
|Mourinho mentality boosts Man United as Rooney eyes trophies
|Koeman: Everton must prove ambition to Lukaku
|I have happy Arsenal memories, says Silva
|A-League leaders Sydney FC go 20 unbeaten
|Drogba fantastic with me at Chelsea - Costa hails his idol
|Schweinsteiger officially an asset to Man United again
|UEFA asks for 16 European teams in World Cup reform
|Inter appeal against Icardi, Perisic bans after Juventus row
|Yeray signs new Athletic deal after overcoming cancer
|West Ham boss Bilic calms Carroll fitness fears amid England talk
|Jones considered Manchester United exit under Van Gaal
|Atletico Madrid confirm Godin injury
|Lacazette destroyed psychologically by Lyon boo boys - Aulas
|AFCON glory gives Cameroon rankings surge
|Wenger dismisses Hart speculation
|Spurs boss Pochettino scenting good news with Rose
|Wenger: If title race is over for Arsenal, it is over for everyone else
|My future is not at stake - Wenger responds to calls to leave Arsenal
|Costa´s wage-grab bid won´t work with Bayern, says Hoeness
|Top four Man United´s priority - Herrera has perspective on cup runs
|Garcia talks up ´crucial´ Payet
|Mexico 1 Iceland 0: Pulido scores in dominant win
|Shanghai Shenhua apologise after ACL failure
|Callejon hails Ronaldo as world´s best ahead of Napoli-Madrid tie
|´Give them a chance´ - Lovren remembers war as he calls for refugee compassion
|Bottom line, it is a deserved victory - Just rewards for Tuchel´s Dortmund
|We won with eight and a half men, says emotional Montella
|Lotte´s Pokal heroics earn home tie with Dortmund
|Pellegrino salutes Alaves players for final ´gift´
|I have never seen a game like this – Deulofeu stunned by AC Milan triumph
|Herrera: Top five know United are coming