Martial back in Manchester United starting line-up

Anthony Martial has been handed his first Premier League start in almost a month for Manchester United's clash with Watford.

The France international has not played in the top flight since being taken off after 65 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15.

The 21-year-old has been named in Jose Mourinho's starting line-up for the visit of Watford ahead of Marcus Rashford, who drops to the substitutes' bench.

Martial's future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with the forward having failed to cement his place in Mourinho's side this season.

The former Monaco man took to Twitter this week to tell his followers "Don't listen to the papers" following reports that he will attempt to push through a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the next transfer window.