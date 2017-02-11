I didn´t see it - Wenger offers familiar reaction to Sanchez handball goal

Arsene Wenger returned to a time-honoured response when asked about Alexis Sanchez's controversial opener in the 2-0 Premier League win over Hull City.

Sanchez bundled home in the 34th minute at Emirates Stadium but replays clearly showed he knocked the ball into the net with his right hand when it came back off Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupoviuc.

Hull boss Marco Silva later confirmed referee Mark Clattenburg had apologised to his players before the start of the second half, having reviewed the incident at the interval.

Wenger was in the stands once more as he concluded a four-match touchline ban and – not for the first time in his illustrious career – a key incident escaped his notice from that vantage point.

Asked whether his team had been lucky, Wenger told Sky Sports: "Maybe, I'm sorry for that [the handball decision] but I cannot influence that you know.

"I didn't see it as well, from the stands."

When his view was not obscured, Wenger endured a patchy display and mounting tension was only released in stoppage time.

Sanchez converted from the penalty spot after Sam Clucas blocked a header from Lucas Perez on the line with his elbow to earn a red card.