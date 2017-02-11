Chelsea can be caught - Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes Premier League leaders and London rivals Chelsea can be caught.
Runaway leaders Chelsea are nine points clear atop the table, ahead of nearest challengers Tottenham after 24 rounds.
But as Tottenham prepare to face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, England international Kane is not giving up hope of hoisting the Premier League trophy aloft in May.
"I think they are [catchable]. It is nine points - it's only three games," Kane told the Times of India.
"In the Premier League no game is easy and Chelsea know that. They are in good form but all we can do is win our games and see what happens.
"Hopefully they will drop a few points. It's true that Chelsea have the nine-point gap right now but in the Premier League anything can happen. Liverpool dropped points against Hull and Arsenal lost against Watford recently, and who would have expected that?
"These things happen in the EPL and we have to be ready to take advantage if they do."
Kane added: "We're making progress every year. In the past it was, maybe Spurs can win a trophy but if they don't and get in the top four it is OK, whereas now I feel we have got to be in the top four, otherwise it is a disappointing season, and if we don't win a trophy I feel it is a disappointing season too.
"We have just got try and win that first one somehow, find a way to do it whether it's the league, the FA Cup or the Europa League, and that should push us on."
