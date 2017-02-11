Neymar has moved past Ronaldinho's tally of Barcelona goals with his strike against Alaves.
After equalling his fellow Brazilian's tally during last month's 4-0 LaLiga victory at Eibar, Neymar's goal after 40 minutes moved him on to 95 strikes for Barca.
Ronaldinho is a Barca icon having won two LaLiga titles and the Champions League in a five-year spell with the club between 2003 and 2008.
Aged just 24 and with a contract until 2021, Neymar will expect to continue climbing a Barca goalscoring list that still has legendary names like Samuel Eto'o, Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert above him.
Leader Lionel Messi represents an unrealistic target, though – he has an astonishing 484 club goals and is still going strong.
Neymar joined Barca from Santos in 2013.
|Mourinho hails Manchester United unbeaten run but backs ´very defensive´ Chelsea to win title
|Leipzig´s Bundesliga title dream fades further with Hamburg humbling
|Wenger clears up Arsenal future talk after Wright comments
|Alaves 0 Barcelona 6: Vidal suffers horror injury as MSN strike in Copa del Rey final rehearsal
|Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0: On-form Valdes frustrates Koeman´s men
|West Ham 2 West Brom 2: Evans snatches dramatic draw
|Manchester United become first team to win 2000 Premier League points
|Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 0: Allen denies improved Eagles
|Sunderland 0 Southampton 4: Gabbiadini double gets Saints marching again
|Manchester United 2 Watford 0: Martial stars to repay Mourinho faith
|Ingolstadt 0 Bayern Munich 2: Leaders snatch it late on
|Darmstadt 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Woeful visitors give Frings first win
|Hull boss Silva aggrieved as Arsenal´s Gibbs avoids red
|Neymar passes Ronaldinho for Barcelona goals
|I didn´t see it - Wenger offers familiar reaction to Sanchez handball goal
|Arsenal 2 Hull City 0: Sanchez lends Wenger a helping hand
|Martial back in Manchester United starting line-up
|Kalinic: I rejected China, I am not worth €50million
|Deulofeu inspired by Ronaldinho as he aims to reach Champions League with AC Milan
|Hughes accuses Pulis of phoning Shawcross to call him a loser
|Allegri sets sights on ´another 400´ Juventus games despite persistent Arsenal talk
|Melbourne City 2 Brisbane Roar 2: Kamau and Colazo seal City fightback
|Title run-in totally different with Chelsea, says Kante
|Ibrahimovic always shouting in training, says Fellaini
|Zidane has Italianised Madrid – Ferrara
|Wenger attacks Ozil ´blame culture´ in Arsenal slump
|Conte´s passion causes a few home discomforts
|Scary and exciting - Manchester City´s Caballero on being a Guardiola goalkeeper
|Ajax icon Piet Keizer dies, aged 73
|Sainsbury and Inter seeking Champions League qualification
|Chelsea can be caught - Kane
|Digne: I wouldn´t be at Barcelona without Roma
|Stadium stampede kills 17 fans in Angola
|Valencia wants six more years at United
|Lewandowski: €50 bets with Klopp made me a better striker
|Marquinhos fired up for Barcelona challenge after PSG sweep past Bordeaux
|Mourinho believes Real Madrid will play fair in De Gea chase
|Confusion at Rangers after Warburton reportedly denies resigning
|Napoli 2 Genoa 0: Sarri´s men go second
|Bordeaux 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Cavani and Di Maria fire warning shot to Barcelona
|Cavani sets best PSG scoring run with stunning volley
|Wenger told me he´s coming to the end, says former Arsenal striker Wright
|Sunderland set for Big Apple trip... and Donald Trump is invited!
|Rugby ref Owens: Respect in football has to start at the top
|Burnley getting stronger but Chelsea the toughest test for Dyche
|Pique, Arda out of Barcelona´s Alaves trip
|Gimenez infection adds to Atletico defensive worries
|Di Maria hits out at Ronaldo critics
|AC Milan hit with Romagnoli blow ahead of Lazio clash
|Luis Enrique: I don´t mind where we play
|Lahm a special person in my life - Guardiola hails retiring Bayern great
|Gabigol ´one of Inter´s options´ with Icardi banned
|Bayern boss Ancelotti not ready to risk Ribery against Arsenal
|´Warrior´ Luiz playing through the pain for Conte and Chelsea
|I agree with Ed - Mourinho not expecting busy transfer market
|Guardiola: No change on Aguero´s Man City future
|Klopp speaks out on new Lallana contract
|Mourinho: 2018 the last at the highest level for Ibrahimovic
|Premier League a six-way race, according to Conte
|I tried to convince him - Ancelotti on Bayern´s Lahm retirement blow
|DFB demands closure of Dortmund´s Yellow Wall and €100,000 fine
|Klopp still convinced of long-term success at Liverpool
|You know more than me - Dortmund´s Tuchel in the dark over Arsenal talk
|Castro at the double as Perth batter sorry Adelaide
|WADA alarmed by lack of drug testing in Spanish football
|Mata urges Manchester United team-mates to embrace pressure
|Zidane eyes possible Bale return at Napoli
|Alli named Premier League player of the month
|Ranieri holds crisis talks with Mahrez and Vardy
|Eagles Dubai trip grounded, Allardyce explains
|Berahino still not ready for first Stoke start
|We´d love him to stay - Howe on Wilshere´s Bournemouth future
|´New Ramos´ Vallejo must wait for Real Madrid decision
|Sociedad keeper Rulli retains Manchester City ambition
|People forget Arsenal´s absences – Wenger defends slump ahead of decisive week
|Maradona lands FIFA role, hails ´clean and transparent´ body
|Wenger still reeling over ´scandalous´ Chelsea goal
|Raul: Always disappointing when Barca reach final
|Carrick: United wouldn´t celebrate top-four finish
|Conte confident of Costa stay amid lures of CSL
|Porto to sign Oliver Torres for €20m
|Pochettino: Alli a future leader of Tottenham
|Arsenal in ´double fight´ as Wenger still eyes Chelsea
|LaLiga top priority for Real Madrid - Morientes
|Drake shows love for Chelsea captain John Terry
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son named in USA U-20 squad
|No valid anti-doping tests in LaLiga blamed on lack of FIFA, UEFA help
|Brazil to meet Argentina in Melbourne friendly
|Puel hoping to finalise Caceres deal this week
|Liverpool need a reality check - Hamann blasts complacency at Anfield
|I need to play – Wilshere uncertain over Arsenal future
|Brunt rewarded for ´glittering´ form with new West Brom deal
|Inter hit out at Juventus as refereeing squabble continues
|All clubs spend money - De Gea defends United´s season
|Real Madrid say ´someone is messing around´ with Man United star De Gea
|Mendy praises prolific Falcao for not playing nice
|FA given vote of no confidence by British MPs
|Juventus sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune
|Ranieri´s ´public enemy number one´ status baffles Clement
|Barcelona to appeal after Suarez Copa final ban is upheld
|Celtic star Rogic out until April
|Conte urges Chelsea to maintain Premier League momentum
|Copa del Rey final can´t be held at Bernabeu, say Real Madrid
|Sarri fumes at ´totally false´ Juventus meeting report
|Verratti hands PSG boost ahead of Barcelona tie
|He is not my manager anymore - Koeman rejects Albers´ Barcelona claim
|Mourinho mentality boosts Man United as Rooney eyes trophies
|Koeman: Everton must prove ambition to Lukaku
|I have happy Arsenal memories, says Silva
|A-League leaders Sydney FC go 20 unbeaten
|Drogba fantastic with me at Chelsea - Costa hails his idol
|Schweinsteiger officially an asset to Man United again
|UEFA asks for 16 European teams in World Cup reform
|Inter appeal against Icardi, Perisic bans after Juventus row
|Yeray signs new Athletic deal after overcoming cancer
|West Ham boss Bilic calms Carroll fitness fears amid England talk
|Jones considered Manchester United exit under Van Gaal
|Atletico Madrid confirm Godin injury
|Lacazette destroyed psychologically by Lyon boo boys - Aulas
|AFCON glory gives Cameroon rankings surge
|Wenger dismisses Hart speculation
|Spurs boss Pochettino scenting good news with Rose
|Wenger: If title race is over for Arsenal, it is over for everyone else
|My future is not at stake - Wenger responds to calls to leave Arsenal
|Costa´s wage-grab bid won´t work with Bayern, says Hoeness
|Top four Man United´s priority - Herrera has perspective on cup runs
|Garcia talks up ´crucial´ Payet
|Mexico 1 Iceland 0: Pulido scores in dominant win
|Shanghai Shenhua apologise after ACL failure
|Callejon hails Ronaldo as world´s best ahead of Napoli-Madrid tie
|´Give them a chance´ - Lovren remembers war as he calls for refugee compassion
|Bottom line, it is a deserved victory - Just rewards for Tuchel´s Dortmund
|We won with eight and a half men, says emotional Montella
|Lotte´s Pokal heroics earn home tie with Dortmund
|Pellegrino salutes Alaves players for final ´gift´
|I have never seen a game like this – Deulofeu stunned by AC Milan triumph
|Herrera: Top five know United are coming