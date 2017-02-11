Neymar passes Ronaldinho for Barcelona goals

Neymar has moved past Ronaldinho's tally of Barcelona goals with his strike against Alaves.

After equalling his fellow Brazilian's tally during last month's 4-0 LaLiga victory at Eibar, Neymar's goal after 40 minutes moved him on to 95 strikes for Barca.

Ronaldinho is a Barca icon having won two LaLiga titles and the Champions League in a five-year spell with the club between 2003 and 2008.

Aged just 24 and with a contract until 2021, Neymar will expect to continue climbing a Barca goalscoring list that still has legendary names like Samuel Eto'o, Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert above him.

Leader Lionel Messi represents an unrealistic target, though – he has an astonishing 484 club goals and is still going strong.

Neymar joined Barca from Santos in 2013.