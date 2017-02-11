Barcelona´s Vidal sidelined for five months with dislocated ankle

Barcelona right-back Aleix Vidal will miss the next five months after dislocating his ankle in Saturday's 6-0 win over Alaves.

The 27-year-old collided with Alaves youngster Theo Hernandez towards the end of the match, with Barca in complete control and cruising to a 6-0 win – Luis Suarez's opening goal coming from a Vidal cross.

But Vidal came out of the collision visibly distressed as he noticed the extent of the damage to his ankle, needing several minutes of medical attention on the pitch before being carried away on a stretcher.

Barca confirmed shortly after the match that the former Sevilla star will spend the night in hospital and now they have revealed that his season is over.

Aleix you'll be back stronger! Get well soon



Aleix vas a volver más fuerte que nunca! #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/SEVTmRVavo — André Gomes (@aftgomes) February 11, 2017

The news comes as a bitter blow to both Vidal and the club, with the player recently battling his way into Luis Enrique's first-team reckoning.

He would also have been set to play in the Copa del Rey final against Alaves in May after Sergi Roberto was sent off in the semi-final against Atletico Madrid.