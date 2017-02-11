Related

Article

Alaves 0 Barcelona 6: Vidal suffers horror injury as MSN strike in Copa del Rey final rehearsal

11 February 2017 18:20

Aleix Vidal's horror injury cast a shadow as Barcelona ran riot in the rehearsal for the Copa del Rey final and gained revenge over Alaves with a 6-0 LaLiga victory at Estadio Mendizorrotza.

Luis Enrique's side were beaten on home soil by Alaves in September, but Barca's famed MSN trio helped set the record straight, with Neymar's goal taking him above club legend Ronaldinho in the scoring charts.

All the goals came in two clusters, with Luis Suarez and Neymar striking within three minutes of each other on the stroke of half-time to ruin what had been to that point a resilient display from Mauricio Pellegrino's side, who ended the club's wait for a first Copa final with Wednesday's 1-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Barca's own route to the final proved more problematic, as a heated 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou – which sealed a 3-2 aggregate success – came at the cost of red cards for Sergi Roberto and Suarez, though the latter is subject to appeal.

The Uruguayan scored in that match before being given his marching orders and netted twice on Saturday, the first from Vidal's low cross.

Alaves – who had denied Barca a goal on the Catalan giants' last three LaLiga trips – had barely recovered from that blow when they conceded a poor second, goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco punching an attempted clearance into Suarez and the loose ball falling for Neymar to tap in.

Christian Santos missed a sitter early in the second half before Barca clicked up a gear with four goals in eight minutes, Messi slotting through Pacheco's legs, Alexis scoring an own goal, Ivan Rakitic spectacularly getting in on the act and Suarez adding his second.

Vidal suffered a nasty looking injury to his right ankle in the closing stages to take the shine off a 15th LaLiga match unbeaten for Barca, who will now turn their attention to Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

It was Messi who got the first shot away, forcing a smart near-post save from Pacheco inside the opening five minutes.

Samuel Umtiti picked up an early yellow card as he cynically halted a threatening counter-attack from Ruben Sobrino, while a good chance went begging for Vidal – who has recently won a spot in the starting XI – when he blasted over the crossbar on the half-volley.

But it was the hosts who should have taken the lead midway through the half, Atletico loanee Theo Hernandez showing a blistering turn of pace to burst clear on the break, only for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to spread himself and block the full-back's shot.

That missed proved costly as Barca delivered a quick-fire double just before the break, Suarez converting from close range after Vidal supplied the ammunition, with Neymar's 95th goal for the club coming soon after to put the visitors firmly in control.

Santos was left kicking himself after somehow lifting a shot over the bar from just six yards out after Hernandez had sent in a teasing cross from the left.

When Messi pounced on Carlos Vigaray's error and calmly converted, the points were Barca's, but they bolstered their goal difference too with a rampant spell of complete dominance.

Alexis put through his own net under pressure from Messi, while Rakitic's effort was arguably the pick of the bunch as he expertly found the top corner, before Suarez powerfully drove home after Neymar's shot had been saved.

Vidal's graphic injury well and truly took the sting out of proceedings, his ankle turned to an unnatural angle amid widespread concern among his team-mates.

And Alaves, given a clear indication of the size of the task they face in May's Copa final, were left stunned by the rout as Luis Enrique's side moved top ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Osasuna.

Sponsored links

Info

Deportivo Alavés

L W W D D

0 - 6

Barcelona

W D W W D
Competition
Primera División
Date
11 February 2017
Game week
22
Kick-off
16:15
Half-time
0 - 2
Full-time
0 - 6
Venue
Estadio de Mendizorroza (Vitoria-Gasteiz)
Attendance
19840

Goals
0 - 1
37' L. Suárez
 (assist by Aleix Vidal)
0 - 2
40' Neymar
 (assist by L. Suárez)
0 - 3
0 - 4
63' Alexis (OG)
0 - 5
65' I. Rakitić
 (assist by L. Suárez)
0 - 6

Lineups

# Player Bookings
1 Fernando Pacheco
4 Alexis 63'
5 Laguardia 90+3'
22 Carlos Vigaray
15 T. Hernández Substituted
23 N. Krstičić Substituted
16 D. Torres
6 Marcos Llorente
9 C. Santos
25 A. Katai Substituted
7 Rubén Sobrino
Coach: M. Pellegrino
# Player Bookings
1 M. ter Stegen
24 J. Mathieu
19 L. Digne
23 S. Umtiti Substituted 6'
4 I. Rakitić 61' 65'
5 Busquets Substituted 59'
22 Aleix Vidal
21 André Gomes Substituted
10 L. Messi 59'
9 L. Suárez 37' 67'
11 Neymar 40'
Coach: Luis Enrique

Substitutes

# Player Bookings
21

Kiko Femenía Substituted

for N. Krstičić 46'
10

Óscar Romero Substituted

for A. Katai 57'
3

Raúl García Substituted

for T. Hernández 87'
8

Víctor Camarasa

13

Ortolá

19

Manu García

20

Deyverson

# Player Bookings
8

Iniesta Substituted

for Busquets 64'
18

Jordi Alba Substituted

for S. Umtiti 66'
20

Sergi Roberto Substituted

for André Gomes 72'
6

Denis Suárez

13

J. Cillessen

17

Paco Alcácer

28

Carles Aleñà

Saturday 11 February

20:46 Match-winner Martial earned chance with hard work - Mourinho
20:37 Barcelona and Alaves condemn fan violence
20:30 Pulis blasts ´absolutely disgraceful´ Shawcross voicemail talk
20:22 Liverpool 2 Tottenham 0: Mane at the double as Klopp´s side end winless run
20:00 Karanka: Fans have to trust Middlesbrough players
19:49 Luis Enrique hopeful over ´serious´ Vidal injury
19:43 Ramos set for 500th Real Madrid appearance
19:23 West Ham have been punished enough - Furious Bilic dismisses ban threat
19:12 Moyes rues missed opportunity after Sunderland collapse
19:08 ´We deserved to lose´ - Tuchel slams Dortmund display
19:05 Palace boss Allardyce: I thought it would be easier
19:02 Ancelotti sings Bayern´s praises after late, late show
18:46 Mourinho hails Manchester United unbeaten run but backs ´very defensive´ Chelsea to win title
18:31 Leipzig´s Bundesliga title dream fades further with Hamburg humbling
18:21 Wenger clears up Arsenal future talk after Wright comments
18:20 Alaves 0 Barcelona 6: Vidal suffers horror injury as MSN strike in Copa del Rey final rehearsal
18:14 Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0: On-form Valdes frustrates Koeman´s men
18:12 West Ham 2 West Brom 2: McAuley snatches dramatic draw
18:09 Manchester United become first team to win 2000 Premier League points
18:03 Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 0: Allen denies improved Eagles
17:59 Sunderland 0 Southampton 4: Gabbiadini double gets Saints marching again
17:54 Manchester United 2 Watford 0: Martial stars to repay Mourinho faith
17:40 Ingolstadt 0 Bayern Munich 2: Leaders snatch it late on
17:30 Darmstadt 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Woeful visitors give Frings first win
17:11 Hull boss Silva aggrieved as Arsenal´s Gibbs avoids red
16:56 Neymar passes Ronaldinho for Barcelona goals
16:27 I didn´t see it - Wenger offers familiar reaction to Sanchez handball goal
15:31 Arsenal 2 Hull City 0: Sanchez lends Wenger a helping hand
15:31 Martial back in Manchester United starting line-up
14:37 Kalinic: I rejected China, I am not worth €50million
14:10 Deulofeu inspired by Ronaldinho as he aims to reach Champions League with AC Milan
13:50 Hughes accuses Pulis of phoning Shawcross to call him a loser
13:21 Allegri sets sights on ´another 400´ Juventus games despite persistent Arsenal talk
13:18 Melbourne City 2 Brisbane Roar 2: Kamau and Colazo seal City fightback
13:01 Title run-in totally different with Chelsea, says Kante
12:46 Ibrahimovic always shouting in training, says Fellaini
11:49 Zidane has Italianised Madrid – Ferrara
11:46 Wenger attacks Ozil ´blame culture´ in Arsenal slump
11:43 Conte´s passion causes a few home discomforts
11:13 Scary and exciting - Manchester City´s Caballero on being a Guardiola goalkeeper
10:50 Ajax icon Piet Keizer dies, aged 73
09:56 Sainsbury and Inter seeking Champions League qualification
06:28 Chelsea can be caught - Kane
06:08 Digne: I wouldn´t be at Barcelona without Roma
05:29 Stadium stampede kills 17 fans in Angola
03:27 Valencia wants six more years at United
03:07 Lewandowski: €50 bets with Klopp made me a better striker
01:08 Marquinhos fired up for Barcelona challenge after PSG sweep past Bordeaux
01:06 Mourinho believes Real Madrid will play fair in De Gea chase

Friday 10 February

23:45 Confusion at Rangers after Warburton reportedly denies resigning
22:59 Napoli 2 Genoa 0: Sarri´s men go second
22:31 Bordeaux 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Cavani and Di Maria fire warning shot to Barcelona
21:59 Cavani sets best PSG scoring run with stunning volley
21:01 Wenger told me he´s coming to the end, says former Arsenal striker Wright
20:52 Sunderland set for Big Apple trip... and Donald Trump is invited!
20:00 Rugby ref Owens: Respect in football has to start at the top
19:48 Burnley getting stronger but Chelsea the toughest test for Dyche
19:23 Pique, Arda out of Barcelona´s Alaves trip
18:58 Gimenez infection adds to Atletico defensive worries
18:22 Di Maria hits out at Ronaldo critics
17:51 AC Milan hit with Romagnoli blow ahead of Lazio clash
17:11 Luis Enrique: I don´t mind where we play
17:01 Lahm a special person in my life - Guardiola hails retiring Bayern great
16:56 Gabigol ´one of Inter´s options´ with Icardi banned
16:27 Bayern boss Ancelotti not ready to risk Ribery against Arsenal
16:03 ´Warrior´ Luiz playing through the pain for Conte and Chelsea
16:03 I agree with Ed - Mourinho not expecting busy transfer market
16:01 Guardiola: No change on Aguero´s Man City future
15:30 Klopp speaks out on new Lallana contract
15:20 Mourinho: 2018 the last at the highest level for Ibrahimovic
15:18 Premier League a six-way race, according to Conte
15:16 I tried to convince him - Ancelotti on Bayern´s Lahm retirement blow
14:57 DFB demands closure of Dortmund´s Yellow Wall and €100,000 fine
14:44 Klopp still convinced of long-term success at Liverpool
14:26 You know more than me - Dortmund´s Tuchel in the dark over Arsenal talk
14:12 Castro at the double as Perth batter sorry Adelaide
13:46 WADA alarmed by lack of drug testing in Spanish football
13:33 Mata urges Manchester United team-mates to embrace pressure
13:30 Zidane eyes possible Bale return at Napoli
13:21 Alli named Premier League player of the month
13:06 Ranieri holds crisis talks with Mahrez and Vardy
12:54 Eagles Dubai trip grounded, Allardyce explains
12:30 Berahino still not ready for first Stoke start
12:06 We´d love him to stay - Howe on Wilshere´s Bournemouth future
11:39 ´New Ramos´ Vallejo must wait for Real Madrid decision
11:05 Sociedad keeper Rulli retains Manchester City ambition
10:11 People forget Arsenal´s absences – Wenger defends slump ahead of decisive week
09:32 Maradona lands FIFA role, hails ´clean and transparent´ body
08:55 Wenger still reeling over ´scandalous´ Chelsea goal
07:08 Raul: Always disappointing when Barca reach final
05:55 Carrick: United wouldn´t celebrate top-four finish
04:37 Conte confident of Costa stay amid lures of CSL
04:26 Porto to sign Oliver Torres for €20m
03:09 Pochettino: Alli a future leader of Tottenham
02:39 Arsenal in ´double fight´ as Wenger still eyes Chelsea
02:36 LaLiga top priority for Real Madrid - Morientes
01:47 Drake shows love for Chelsea captain John Terry
01:36 Jurgen Klinsmann´s son named in USA U-20 squad

Thursday 9 February

23:45 No valid anti-doping tests in LaLiga blamed on lack of FIFA, UEFA help
23:36 Brazil to meet Argentina in Melbourne friendly
22:15 Puel hoping to finalise Caceres deal this week
22:11 Liverpool need a reality check - Hamann blasts complacency at Anfield
20:50 I need to play – Wilshere uncertain over Arsenal future
20:08 Brunt rewarded for ´glittering´ form with new West Brom deal
19:50 Inter hit out at Juventus as refereeing squabble continues
19:40 All clubs spend money - De Gea defends United´s season
19:31 Real Madrid say ´someone is messing around´ with Man United star De Gea
19:18 Mendy praises prolific Falcao for not playing nice
19:16 FA given vote of no confidence by British MPs
18:37 Juventus sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune
18:25 Ranieri´s ´public enemy number one´ status baffles Clement
18:22 Barcelona to appeal after Suarez Copa final ban is upheld
17:43 Celtic star Rogic out until April
17:31 Conte urges Chelsea to maintain Premier League momentum
17:29 Copa del Rey final can´t be held at Bernabeu, say Real Madrid
17:27 Sarri fumes at ´totally false´ Juventus meeting report
17:18 Verratti hands PSG boost ahead of Barcelona tie
17:05 He is not my manager anymore - Koeman rejects Albers´ Barcelona claim
16:52 Mourinho mentality boosts Man United as Rooney eyes trophies
16:13 Koeman: Everton must prove ambition to Lukaku
15:23 I have happy Arsenal memories, says Silva
14:50 A-League leaders Sydney FC go 20 unbeaten
14:50 Drogba fantastic with me at Chelsea - Costa hails his idol
14:21 Schweinsteiger officially an asset to Man United again
14:14 UEFA asks for 16 European teams in World Cup reform
14:08 Inter appeal against Icardi, Perisic bans after Juventus row
14:06 Yeray signs new Athletic deal after overcoming cancer
13:34 West Ham boss Bilic calms Carroll fitness fears amid England talk
13:34 Jones considered Manchester United exit under Van Gaal
13:24 Atletico Madrid confirm Godin injury
13:13 Lacazette destroyed psychologically by Lyon boo boys - Aulas
12:46 AFCON glory gives Cameroon rankings surge
12:26 Wenger dismisses Hart speculation
12:25 Spurs boss Pochettino scenting good news with Rose
11:53 Wenger: If title race is over for Arsenal, it is over for everyone else
11:31 My future is not at stake - Wenger responds to calls to leave Arsenal
09:56 Costa´s wage-grab bid won´t work with Bayern, says Hoeness
09:06 Top four Man United´s priority - Herrera has perspective on cup runs
06:29 Garcia talks up ´crucial´ Payet
06:13 Mexico 1 Iceland 0: Pulido scores in dominant win
05:12 Shanghai Shenhua apologise after ACL failure
03:42 Callejon hails Ronaldo as world´s best ahead of Napoli-Madrid tie
02:27 ´Give them a chance´ - Lovren remembers war as he calls for refugee compassion
01:27 Bottom line, it is a deserved victory - Just rewards for Tuchel´s Dortmund
01:07 We won with eight and a half men, says emotional Montella
00:54 Lotte´s Pokal heroics earn home tie with Dortmund
00:28 Pellegrino salutes Alaves players for final ´gift´
00:10 I have never seen a game like this – Deulofeu stunned by AC Milan triumph
00:07 Herrera: Top five know United are coming

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 22 +43 48
2 Real Madrid 19 +34 46
3 Sevilla 21 +15 43
4 Real Sociedad 22 +5 41
5 Atlético Madrid 21 +20 39
6 Villarreal 21 +14 35
7 Athletic Club 22 +2 35
8 Eibar 21 +3 32
9 Espanyol 22 +1 32
10 Celta de Vigo 20 -2 30
11 Las Palmas 21 -1 28
12 Deportivo Alavés 22 -7 27
13 Real Betis 21 -10 24
14 Málaga 21 -7 22
15 Valencia 21 -11 20
16 Deportivo La C… 21 -8 19
17 Leganés 21 -20 18
18 Sporting Gijón 21 -21 13
19 Granada 21 -27 13
20 Osasuna 21 -23 10

Facebook