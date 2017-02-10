Related

´Warrior´ Luiz playing through the pain for Conte and Chelsea

10 February 2017 16:03

Chelsea defender David Luiz has been described as "a warrior" by manager Antonio Conte, who afforded his squad some time off this week following a hectic schedule.

Luiz has become a fixture in Chelsea's three-man defence alongside Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta, despite struggling with a knee problem.

That did not prevent him smashing in a 30-yard free-kick in last month's 1-1 draw at Liverpool and Conte has hailed the Brazilian's commitment to the cause.

"He's playing with a little pain in his knee, but he's a warrior," said Conte ahead of Sunday's trip to Burnley.

"He's playing very well and I hope he can continue this way. He has a great attitude and a great will to fight despite sometimes having a bit of pain."

The clash at Turf Moor comes at the end of a week which saw Conte allow his players some extra time off to recharge their batteries following gruelling Premier League encounters against Liverpool and Arsenal.

And the Italian – who used the time to travel to Turin and watch former club Juventus take on Inter in Serie A – emphasised the importance of unwinding in the midst of a busy campaign.

"After the game against Arsenal I wanted to give them a break of one more day off because I thought they deserved this because we had an intensive week with three games in seven days," he said.

"It's important. There are different moments – there are moments to work very hard and I think in this season you have a lot of times when you have to work very hard.

"But sometimes there is a moment when it's important also to have days off to relax and for your family, to come back fresher.

"If the players want to go and relax in different countries [that's okay], the important thing is they come back in the right way with the right attitude."

Info

Burnley

L W W L W

14:30

Chelsea

W D W W W
Competition
Premier League
Date
12 February 2017
Game week
25
Kick-off
14:30
Venue
Turf Moor (Burnley)

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 24 +34 59
2 Tottenham Hotspur 24 +30 50
3 Manchester City 24 +20 49
4 Arsenal 24 +24 47
5 Liverpool 24 +22 46
6 Manchester United 24 +15 45
7 Everton 24 +13 40
8 West Bromwich … 24 +3 36
9 West Ham United 24 -9 31
10 Watford 24 -11 30
11 Stoke City 24 -7 29
12 Burnley 24 -9 29
13 Southampton 24 -7 27
14 AFC Bournemouth 24 -12 26
15 Middlesbrough 24 -8 21
16 Leicester City 24 -17 21
17 Swansea City 24 -25 21
18 Hull City 24 -25 20
19 Crystal Palace 24 -13 19
20 Sunderland 24 -18 19

