Sociedad keeper Rulli retains Manchester City ambition

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli retains the ambition to play in the Premier League for Manchester City.

The Argentine goalkeeper was involved in a complicated transfer situation in the close-season, whereby he was bought by City from Deportivo Maldonado in July, only to be loaned back to Sociedad – where he had spent the previous two years on loan – and then sold to the San Sebastien club in January.

It is reported that City retain a buy-back option on the 24-year-old and speculation continues to mount that Pep Guardiola will look for another goalkeeper following a poor first season for Claudio Bravo, with Benfica's Ederson Moraes also thought to be on their radar.

And Rulli says that the majority of his Sociedad team-mates would jump at the chance to play for one of the Premier League and Europe's biggest sides.

758 - Gerónimo Rulli has attempted more passes than any other goalkeeper in La Liga this season (72% passing accuracy). Jewell. pic.twitter.com/Itsj7YSM4F — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 9, 2017

"There are few players who would say they don't want to play for one of the biggest clubs," he told Gol Television.

"It's my dream and I'll try to achieve it. My idea for tomorrow is to get there. If you ask any of my team-mates, 95 per cent of them would tell you the same thing I told you.

"Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in Europe, in the entire world, and it's a league in which I'd like to play."