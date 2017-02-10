Maradona lands FIFA role, hails ´clean and transparent´ body

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has confirmed he has taken an ambassadorial role with FIFA, expressing his delight at joining a "clean and transparent" governing body.

The 1986 World Cup winner, 56, was a strong critic of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who left the role amid a corruption scandal that rocked the organisation in 2015 and is now banned for ethics violations.

Maradona posted a message on Facebook along with a picture of him posing with present FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, saying he was fulfilling a dream he has held throughout his life.

"Now it is official," wrote Maradona. "Finally I can fulfil one of the lifelong dreams; to work for a clean and transparent FIFA alongside people who really love football.

"Thanks to all who have encouraged me to face this new challenge!"

Maradona presented Claudio Ranieri with the Manager of the Year award at the FIFA Best awards last month.