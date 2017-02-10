Jurgen Klinsmann´s son named in USA U-20 squad

While Jurgen has been sacked, there will still be a Klinsmann name featuring in the United States' national team, albeit at youth level.

Sacked in November, former Germany international and World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann will see son Jonathan play for USA after the goalkeeper was included in the squad for the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship.

Jonathan, who plays for the University of California, was among 20 players selected by Tab Ramos for the tournament in Costa Rica, which gets underway later this month.

USA - drawn in Group B - will open their campaign against Panama on February 18 before facing Haiti (February 21) and Saint Kitts (February 24).