Drake shows love for Chelsea captain John Terry

He may be struggling to make an impact on the pitch, but Chelsea captain John Terry is busy off it with some of the world's biggest names.

Award-winning rapper Drake used social media to show his love for the out-of-favour 36-year-old English defender.

While Terry first posted a photo with his wife Toni and Drake following the performer's show in London three days ago, the Canadian star took to Instagram on Thursday.

JT!!! A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Terry has played a bit-part role under head coach Antonio Conte this season, an unused substitute in the 3-1 Premier League win over London rivals Arsenal.

The four-time Premier League winner and Champions League victor has only made five league appearances in 2016-17.