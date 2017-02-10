Related

Article

Bordeaux 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Cavani and Di Maria fire warning shot to Barcelona

10 February 2017 22:31

Two goals from Edinson Cavani helped Paris Saint-Germain to a commanding 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Bordeaux that will have caught the attention of Barcelona.

Cavani struck twice either side of a clever finish from Angel Di Maria to secure the three points that put the champions level with Monaco at the top of the table on 55, albeit having played a game more.

PSG face an eagerly anticipated Champions League last-16 meeting with Barca next week and Friday's performance will give Unai Emery plenty of confidence in their chances of springing a surprise on the Spanish champions.

High-pressing Bordeaux were allowed more of the ball than a number of PSG's opponents have been this season but they were undone by some clinical counter-attacking football from the visitors.

Cavani opened the scoring after only six minutes with a spectacular volley before Di Maria combined with fit-again Marco Verratti to make it 2-0 before the break.

Di Maria turned provider for Cavani's second shortly after half-time and there proved to be no way back for Bordeaux, who have now won only one of their last 12 games against PSG in the top flight.

The Argentina winger was given some rest in the second half, along with Verratti and Cavani, as Emery now turns his attention towards the visit of Luis Enrique's side to Parc des Princes.

The home crowd was in boisterous mood at kick-off but the stadium was almost silenced after six minutes thanks to Cavani's spectacular opener.

Marquinhos' long ball towards Cavani was only partly headed clear by Vukasin Jovanovic, allowing Cavani to lash a controlled volley into Cedric Carrasso's bottom-right corner from 20 yards out.

PSG sensed a chance to seize control of proceedings and continued to press the attack in the opening 20 minutes. Carrasso made a smart save to keep out Di Maria's half-volley, before a Lucas Moura free-kick caused havoc in the Bordeaux penalty area, leading to another Di Maria half-chance.

Diego Rolan shot straight at Kevin Trapp - back from injury in place of the under-fire Alphonse Areola - following Bordeaux's first good attacking move of the match, but just as the hosts looked to be gaining a foothold, PSG doubled their lead with a devastating counter-attack five minutes before half-time.

Verratti won back possession and, after exchanging passes with Lucas, he slid a sublime throughball into the path of Di Maria, who clipped a delicate finish over Carrasso and into the net.

Bordeaux heads looked to have dropped and any hope of a comeback was well and truly quashed within two minutes of the restart, as Cavani - albeit with less of a clean contact this time - steered another volley across goal and into the bottom corner from just inside the area, after he had been picked out by a terrific curling cross from Di Maria.

Rolan almost got a goal back after Presnel Kimpembe's clearance rebounded off the striker and bounced narrowly wide, but PSG were largely untroubled in the closing stages as they secured a sixth win in seven league matches to put pressure on Monaco ahead of their meeting with Metz on Saturday.

Sponsored links

Friday 10 February

23:45 Confusion at Rangers after Warburton reportedly denies resigning
22:59 Napoli 2 Genoa 0: Sarri´s men go second
22:31 Bordeaux 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Cavani and Di Maria fire warning shot to Barcelona
21:59 Cavani sets best PSG scoring run with stunning volley
21:01 Wenger told me he´s coming to the end, says former Arsenal striker Wright
20:52 Sunderland set for Big Apple trip... and Donald Trump is invited!
20:00 Rugby ref Owens: Respect in football has to start at the top
19:48 Burnley getting stronger but Chelsea the toughest test for Dyche
19:23 Pique, Arda out of Barcelona´s Alaves trip
18:58 Gimenez infection adds to Atletico defensive worries
18:22 Di Maria hits out at Ronaldo critics
17:51 AC Milan hit with Romagnoli blow ahead of Lazio clash
17:11 Luis Enrique: I don´t mind where we play
17:01 Lahm a special person in my life - Guardiola hails retiring Bayern great
16:56 Gabigol ´one of Inter´s options´ with Icardi banned
16:27 Bayern boss Ancelotti not ready to risk Ribery against Arsenal
16:03 ´Warrior´ Luiz playing through the pain for Conte and Chelsea
16:03 I agree with Ed - Mourinho not expecting busy transfer market
16:01 Guardiola: No change on Aguero´s Man City future
15:30 Klopp speaks out on new Lallana contract
15:20 Mourinho: 2018 the last at the highest level for Ibrahimovic
15:18 Premier League a six-way race, according to Conte
15:16 I tried to convince him - Ancelotti on Bayern´s Lahm retirement blow
14:57 DFB demands closure of Dortmund´s Yellow Wall and €100,000 fine
14:44 Klopp still convinced of long-term success at Liverpool
14:26 You know more than me - Dortmund´s Tuchel in the dark over Arsenal talk
14:12 Castro at the double as Perth batter sorry Adelaide
13:46 WADA alarmed by lack of drug testing in Spanish football
13:33 Mata urges Manchester United team-mates to embrace pressure
13:30 Zidane eyes possible Bale return at Napoli
13:21 Alli named Premier League player of the month
13:06 Ranieri holds crisis talks with Mahrez and Vardy
12:54 Eagles Dubai trip grounded, Allardyce explains
12:30 Berahino still not ready for first Stoke start
12:06 We´d love him to stay - Howe on Wilshere´s Bournemouth future
11:39 ´New Ramos´ Vallejo must wait for Real Madrid decision
11:05 Sociedad keeper Rulli retains Manchester City ambition
10:11 People forget Arsenal´s absences – Wenger defends slump ahead of decisive week
09:32 Maradona lands FIFA role, hails ´clean and transparent´ body
08:55 Wenger still reeling over ´scandalous´ Chelsea goal
07:08 Raul: Always disappointing when Barca reach final
05:55 Carrick: United wouldn´t celebrate top-four finish
04:37 Conte confident of Costa stay amid lures of CSL
04:26 Porto to sign Oliver Torres for €20m
03:09 Pochettino: Alli a future leader of Tottenham
02:39 Arsenal in ´double fight´ as Wenger still eyes Chelsea
02:36 LaLiga top priority for Real Madrid - Morientes
01:47 Drake shows love for Chelsea captain John Terry
01:36 Jurgen Klinsmann´s son named in USA U-20 squad

Thursday 9 February

23:45 No valid anti-doping tests in LaLiga blamed on lack of FIFA, UEFA help
23:36 Brazil to meet Argentina in Melbourne friendly
22:15 Puel hoping to finalise Caceres deal this week
22:11 Liverpool need a reality check - Hamann blasts complacency at Anfield
20:50 I need to play – Wilshere uncertain over Arsenal future
20:08 Brunt rewarded for ´glittering´ form with new West Brom deal
19:50 Inter hit out at Juventus as refereeing squabble continues
19:40 All clubs spend money - De Gea defends United´s season
19:31 Real Madrid say ´someone is messing around´ with Man United star De Gea
19:18 Mendy praises prolific Falcao for not playing nice
19:16 FA given vote of no confidence by British MPs
18:37 Juventus sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune
18:25 Ranieri´s ´public enemy number one´ status baffles Clement
18:22 Barcelona to appeal after Suarez Copa final ban is upheld
17:43 Celtic star Rogic out until April
17:31 Conte urges Chelsea to maintain Premier League momentum
17:29 Copa del Rey final can´t be held at Bernabeu, say Real Madrid
17:27 Sarri fumes at ´totally false´ Juventus meeting report
17:18 Verratti hands PSG boost ahead of Barcelona tie
17:05 He is not my manager anymore - Koeman rejects Albers´ Barcelona claim
16:52 Mourinho mentality boosts Man United as Rooney eyes trophies
16:13 Koeman: Everton must prove ambition to Lukaku
15:23 I have happy Arsenal memories, says Silva
14:50 A-League leaders Sydney FC go 20 unbeaten
14:50 Drogba fantastic with me at Chelsea - Costa hails his idol
14:21 Schweinsteiger officially an asset to Man United again
14:14 UEFA asks for 16 European teams in World Cup reform
14:08 Inter appeal against Icardi, Perisic bans after Juventus row
14:06 Yeray signs new Athletic deal after overcoming cancer
13:34 West Ham boss Bilic calms Carroll fitness fears amid England talk
13:34 Jones considered Manchester United exit under Van Gaal
13:24 Atletico Madrid confirm Godin injury
13:13 Lacazette destroyed psychologically by Lyon boo boys - Aulas
12:46 AFCON glory gives Cameroon rankings surge
12:26 Wenger dismisses Hart speculation
12:25 Spurs boss Pochettino scenting good news with Rose
11:53 Wenger: If title race is over for Arsenal, it is over for everyone else
11:31 My future is not at stake - Wenger responds to calls to leave Arsenal
09:56 Costa´s wage-grab bid won´t work with Bayern, says Hoeness
09:06 Top four Man United´s priority - Herrera has perspective on cup runs
06:29 Garcia talks up ´crucial´ Payet
06:13 Mexico 1 Iceland 0: Pulido scores in dominant win
05:12 Shanghai Shenhua apologise after ACL failure
03:42 Callejon hails Ronaldo as world´s best ahead of Napoli-Madrid tie
02:27 ´Give them a chance´ - Lovren remembers war as he calls for refugee compassion
01:27 Bottom line, it is a deserved victory - Just rewards for Tuchel´s Dortmund
01:07 We won with eight and a half men, says emotional Montella
00:54 Lotte´s Pokal heroics earn home tie with Dortmund
00:28 Pellegrino salutes Alaves players for final ´gift´
00:10 I have never seen a game like this – Deulofeu stunned by AC Milan triumph
00:07 Herrera: Top five know United are coming

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 Monaco 24 +47 55
2 PSG 25 +32 55
3 Nice 24 +21 52
4 Olympique Lyonnais 23 +17 40
5 Saint-Étienne 24 +7 36
6 Olympique Mars… 24 +3 36
7 Bordeaux 25 -2 36
8 Rennes 24 -4 32
9 Guingamp 24 -1 31
10 Toulouse 24 +0 30
11 Nancy 23 -11 27
12 Metz 23 -15 27
13 Lille 24 -8 26
14 Montpellier 24 -9 26
15 Nantes 23 -16 26
16 Caen 23 -15 25
17 Dijon 24 -5 24
18 Angers SCO 24 -13 24
19 Bastia 23 -8 22
20 Lorient 24 -20 22

Facebook