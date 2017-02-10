Bayern boss Ancelotti not ready to risk Ribery against Arsenal

Bayern Munich will not take any undue risks with Franck Ribery as the former France winger battles to be fit for next week's Champions League clash with Arsenal.

The 33-year-old began training away from his Bayern team-mates on Friday, stepping up his return from a hamstring strain.

Saturday's Bundesliga match at Ingolstadt will come too soon for Ribery and Carlo Ancelotti will keep a close eye on the influential forward ahead of Arsenal's last-16 visit to the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

"He's been training again since today, but it's difficult for him to get fit for Arsenal," he told a news conference.

"We will not take any risks. If he's ready, he'll be there."

Ancelotti also has the boost of defender Jerome Boateng being back in light training following surgery on a pectoral tendon injury, while his remaining fully fit squad members will all be considered to face Ingolstadt.

Asked whether Arsenal being on the horizon would influence his selection, Ancelotti said: "No, I will decide the line-up for this game.

"We stand well in the table, we want to win and we will play with the best line-up.

"It will be difficult against Ingolstadt. They play with a lot of intensity and they are very good when it comes to second balls.

"We must be ready to play with a lot of intensity."

Bayern are four points ahead of RB Leipzig at the Bundesliga summit despite being held to a 1-1 draw last weekend against Schalke.