Related

Article

Arsenal in ´double fight´ as Wenger still eyes Chelsea

10 February 2017 02:39

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits his team are facing a fight to finish in the top four, but he still wants to catch Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Back-to-back league losses, including a 3-1 defeat at Chelsea last time out, have left Arsenal in fourth.

But they are just two points clear of sixth-placed Manchester United, while they trail Antonio Conte's side by 12.

Wenger said his team faced a battle late in the season to avoid finishing outside the top four for the first time since 1995-96.

"When you are a competitor you fight," he told UK newspapers.

"You fight as far as you can and we are in a double fight. We are in a fight to be in the top four, but we also have to fight because we want to catch Chelsea.

"We have to refuse to give up."

Wenger can get his team back on track when they host Hull City in the league on Saturday.

The Frenchman said his team needed to stay focused at what could be a decisive time of the season.

"It's as well an interesting week because it's a good test at an important moment of the season," Wenger said.

"And it's as well a good opportunity to show what we are made of and to deal with what matters to us - what is at stake and in front of us in the next game."

Sponsored links

Friday 10 February

03:09 Pochettino: Alli a future leader of Tottenham
02:39 Arsenal in ´double fight´ as Wenger still eyes Chelsea
02:36 LaLiga top priority for Real Madrid - Morientes
01:47 Drake shows love for Chelsea captain John Terry
01:36 Jurgen Klinsmann´s son named in USA U-20 squad

Thursday 9 February

23:45 No valid anti-doping tests in LaLiga blamed on lack of FIFA, UEFA help
23:36 Brazil to meet Argentina in Melbourne friendly
22:15 Puel hoping to finalise Caceres deal this week
22:11 Liverpool need a reality check - Hamann blasts complacency at Anfield
20:50 I need to play – Wilshere uncertain over Arsenal future
20:08 Brunt rewarded for ´glittering´ form with new West Brom deal
19:50 Inter hit out at Juventus as refereeing squabble continues
19:40 All clubs spend money - De Gea defends United´s season
19:31 Real Madrid say ´someone is messing around´ with Man United star De Gea
19:18 Mendy praises prolific Falcao for not playing nice
19:16 FA given vote of no confidence by British MPs
18:37 Juventus sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune
18:25 Ranieri´s ´public enemy number one´ status baffles Clement
18:22 Barcelona to appeal after Suarez Copa final ban is upheld
17:43 Celtic star Rogic out until April
17:31 Conte urges Chelsea to maintain Premier League momentum
17:29 Copa del Rey final can´t be held at Bernabeu, say Real Madrid
17:27 Sarri fumes at ´totally false´ Juventus meeting report
17:18 Verratti hands PSG boost ahead of Barcelona tie
17:05 He is not my manager anymore - Koeman rejects Albers´ Barcelona claim
16:52 Mourinho mentality boosts Man United as Rooney eyes trophies
16:13 Koeman: Everton must prove ambition to Lukaku
15:23 I have happy Arsenal memories, says Silva
14:50 A-League leaders Sydney FC go 20 unbeaten
14:50 Drogba fantastic with me at Chelsea - Costa hails his idol
14:21 Schweinsteiger officially an asset to Man United again
14:14 UEFA asks for 16 European teams in World Cup reform
14:08 Inter appeal against Icardi, Perisic bans after Juventus row
14:06 Yeray signs new Athletic deal after overcoming cancer
13:34 West Ham boss Bilic calms Carroll fitness fears amid England talk
13:34 Jones considered Manchester United exit under Van Gaal
13:24 Atletico Madrid confirm Godin injury
13:13 Lacazette destroyed psychologically by Lyon boo boys - Aulas
12:46 AFCON glory gives Cameroon rankings surge
12:26 Wenger dismisses Hart speculation
12:25 Spurs boss Pochettino scenting good news with Rose
11:53 Wenger: If title race is over for Arsenal, it is over for everyone else
11:31 My future is not at stake - Wenger responds to calls to leave Arsenal
09:56 Costa´s wage-grab bid won´t work with Bayern, says Hoeness
09:06 Top four Man United´s priority - Herrera has perspective on cup runs
06:29 Garcia talks up ´crucial´ Payet
06:13 Mexico 1 Iceland 0: Pulido scores in dominant win
05:12 Shanghai Shenhua apologise after ACL failure
03:42 Callejon hails Ronaldo as world´s best ahead of Napoli-Madrid tie
02:27 ´Give them a chance´ - Lovren remembers war as he calls for refugee compassion
01:27 Bottom line, it is a deserved victory - Just rewards for Tuchel´s Dortmund
01:07 We won with eight and a half men, says emotional Montella
00:54 Lotte´s Pokal heroics earn home tie with Dortmund
00:28 Pellegrino salutes Alaves players for final ´gift´
00:10 I have never seen a game like this – Deulofeu stunned by AC Milan triumph
00:07 Herrera: Top five know United are coming

Wednesday 8 February

23:48 Borussia Dortmund 1 Hertha Berlin 1 (aet, 3-2 on penalties): Tuchel breathes a sigh of relief
23:42 Leicester City 3 Derby County 1 (after extra time): Foxes ease pressure on Ranieri
23:02 Alaves 1 Celta 0 (1-0 agg): Late Edgar goal earns hosts historic Copa del Rey final berth
22:53 Bologna 0 AC Milan 1: Nine-man visitors stop the rot with stunning victory
22:32 Allegri remains tight-lipped as Arsenal rumours intensify
22:14 Bailey the middle man as Leverkusen enter Bolt race
21:54 Allegri confirms Barzagli thigh injury
21:47 Hummels understands Lahm´s retirement decision
21:14 Memphis Depay opens Lyon account
21:07 De Rossi: Roma have less quality this season
20:31 Hull confirm failed move for Salibur
20:30 Fernandinho backs Gabriel Jesus to become ´top-class´ player
20:25 Heart condition sidelines Udinese´s Gnoukouri for three months
20:17 Dzeko ´like Van Basten´ but not eyeing Real Madrid
19:52 Crotone 0 Juventus 2: Mandzukic and Higuain stretch Serie A leaders´ advantage
19:01 Arsenal´s Bellerin could face Hull after concussion
18:53 Lahm smooths over Bayern confusion: It is clear I will return
18:02 ´Believer´ Mustafi won´t give up on Premier League title
17:18 Arsenal games crucial to Bayern, says misfiring Muller
17:13 Ballack tells Ozil to leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich
16:56 Napoli don´t need me - PSG star Cavani marvels at old club
16:36 Nasri available for Las Palmas after yellow card rescinded
16:27 Mkhitaryan: Manchester United not my dream club
15:57 Tevez suffers defeat on Shanghai Shenhua debut
15:40 Forsberg extends RB Leipzig contract
15:21 Iwobi: Wilshere my biggest influence
15:05 Ibrahimovic´s mentality his biggest asset - Rashford
14:45 Cech offers Mason support over skull injury
14:42 Man United? Small team - Cerezo adds mischief to Griezmann rumours
14:11 Barcelona´s Mascherano a major doubt for PSG clash
14:05 Sao Paulo deny Atletico Madrid bid for Lyanco
13:48 Barcelona to appeal Suarez and Busquets Copa del Rey final bans
13:13 Unhappy Bayern surprised by Lahm retirement announcement
13:10 Bouzanis given five-game ban for racial slur
12:07 Lallana wants ugly wins for Liverpool to bridge experience gap
11:10 Travel chaos and no playing kit - Tucuman make Libertadores progress against the odds
09:25 We all make mistakes - Matuidi backs under-fire PSG goalkeeper Areola
07:30 Conte wants Chelsea to breathe football – Zouma
04:15 Henry backs Wenger stay despite Arsenal´s ´mental problem´
01:59 Nadal: I would like to be Real Madrid president
01:58 Roma inspired by Super Bowl - Spalletti
01:41 Emery backs Areola after error
01:18 Desailly tells Terry his time at Chelsea is up
00:52 Luis Enrique not confident of winning Suarez appeal
00:31 Ancelotti: Bayern should have decided game sooner
00:24 It´s what the referee wanted - Suarez hits out after red card
00:06 Simeone´s pride after Copa del Rey exit
00:03 Lahm on par with Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller - Scholl

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
2 Tottenham Hotspur 24 +30 50
3 Manchester City 24 +20 49
4 Arsenal 24 +24 47
5 Liverpool 24 +22 46
6 Manchester United 24 +15 45

Facebook