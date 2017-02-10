Alli named Premier League player of the month

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been named Premier League player of the month for January after scoring five goals to maintain the Londoners' title push.

England international Alli beat off competition from team-mate Harry Kane as well as Everton full-back Seamus Coleman, Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson after helping Spurs to three wins and two draws last month.

Alli, whose team are second, nine points behind Chelsea, said: "The team's done very well this month, not just me individually.

"We've had lots of players in form so it's an honour to win it."

@Dele_Alli: "It’s the first one I’ve won and it’s a real honour. I think the whole team played brilliantly this month." #COYS pic.twitter.com/d21Nes1rG4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 10, 2017

Swansea boss Paul Clement landed the manager gong in his first month in charge at the Liberty Stadium.

After taking over on January 3, with the Swans four points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table, Clement halted a run of four straight defeats with nine points from 12 in January, including a memorable 3-2 win at Liverpool.

Manager of the month in his first month in charge.



Well done, @PaulClement1972! pic.twitter.com/5WgJmjidcc — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 10, 2017

Swansea are now a point clear of the bottom three although it remains tight at the foot of the table.

"It was a nice surprise," Clement said of the award. "Also because of the other managers who had very good results and teams this month.

"I was absolutely confident in my ability to do this job, and I haven't done the job. There's a long way to go."

Andy Carroll's spectacular volley for West Ham against Crystal Palace saw him net the goal of the month award.

"I'm delighted to have won the goal of the month competition, especially given how good some of the other goals were," Carroll told whufc.com.

"As soon as I hit it I knew it was in, I got a good connection and knew it would hit the back of the net. It's definitely the best goal I've ever scored, one I'm very proud of."