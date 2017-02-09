Ranieri´s ´public enemy number one´ status baffles Clement

Paul Clement says he is dumbfounded by Claudio Ranieri's status as "public enemy number one" as Premier League champions Leicester City veer towards a relegation scrap.

The Foxes were fairytale title-winners in May, but will travel to the Liberty Stadium on Sunday just a point above the drop zone, with a dreaded vote of confidence still ringing in Ranieri's ears.

Ranieri has faced scrutiny over his job prospects this season, amid reports of a strained relationship with his players just a few short months on from leading them to the title.

And Clement - who has guided a revival at Swansea since replacing Bob Bradley - cannot fathom why the Italian is under pressure.

"What he did last year was remarkable and for that he deserves time to try and put it right," Clement said.

"How he is public enemy number one? I just don't understand that.

"The talk of unrest and players speaking to the chairman and pundits talking about who might be next Leicester boss is not right.

"He's a very good coach, tactically very good, did amazingly well with that group, got them so tough during that run-in when everyone thought they would fall away and they kept winning 1-0, 1-0, 1-0.

"He deserves a chance to turn it around."

Clement will be boosted by the presence of new signing Jordan Ayew for the first time since his deadline-day arrival from Aston Villa on Sunday.