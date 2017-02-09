Lotte´s Pokal heroics earn home tie with Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will hope to avoid becoming the third Bundesliga club to be dumped out of the DFB-Pokal by Sportfreunde Lotte.

Lotte, of the third tier, had already ousted top-flight opposition in Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen in the first and second round respectively before securing their last-eight berth with a 2-0 home win over 2.Bundesliga outfit 1860 Munich on Wednesday.

Dortmund - losing finalists in each of the past three seasons - needed penalties to get past Hertha Berlin after a 1-1 draw at Signal Iduna Park.

Meanwhile, the next test in holders Bayern Munich's defence of their crown will be a home clash with Schalke.

Carlo Ancelotti's side advanced to the last eight on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over 2015 winners Wolfsburg.

Borussia Monchengladbach, still fighting on three fronts after taking their place in the Europa League following their elimination from the Champions League, will travel to Bundesliga strugglers Hamburg.

The other quarter-final tie sees high-flying Eintracht Frankfurt host Arminia Bielefeld, who are battling against relegation from the second tier. The ties will be played on February 28 and March 1.

DFB-Pokal quarter-final draw:

Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld

Sportfreunde Lotte v Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich v Schalke



Hamburg v Borussia Monchengladbach