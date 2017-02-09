Inter appeal against Icardi, Perisic bans after Juventus row

Inter are appealing against the two-match bans handed to Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic in the wake of their controversial defeat to Juventus.

The duo are scheduled to miss the upcoming Serie A matches against Empoli and Bologna having been punished for offences from the 1-0 loss in Turin last Sunday.

Stefano Pioli's side were angry to have been denied in two penalty claims during the Derby d'Italia defeat.

Winger Perisic was sent off for dissent against referee Nicola Rizzoli in the closing stages.

Icardi, meanwhile, did not receive a card on the pitch, but was punished retrospectively for kicking the ball towards Rizzoli – narrowly missing him - an act of protest which Serie A said came "with accompanying gestures".

The Inter captain was also fined €10,000.

Inter initially said on Monday they would wait to view the full referee's report before deciding on any appeal against the sanctions and have now decided to proceed.

The club's statement on Thursday read: "Internazionale can confirm that it has appealed the recent disciplinary sanctions levied against Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic."

Speaking after the match, head coach Pioli said Inter had "paid dearly for the errors" made by Rizzoli in the match, while fans are planning a protest during the Empoli game at San Siro on Sunday.