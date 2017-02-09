I need to play – Wilshere uncertain over Arsenal future

Jack Wilshere says he is yet to decide on his future beyond this season and will put playing regular football at the top of his agenda when contemplating his next move.

The midfielder is on loan at Bournemouth from Arsenal in 2016-17 and his contract at Emirates Stadium expires at the end of next season.

Arsenal want Wilshere to sign a new deal, but the 25-year-old – who has made 19 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth – wants to make sure he is in a position to continue playing week in, week out.

"I'm concentrating on the next three or four months and then I'm not sure what is going to happen," he said to Sky Sports.

"At the end of the season, when I sit down and think, that [regular football] will be a big factor.

"I need to play, that is why I came here. Bournemouth gave me that opportunity.

"At the end of the season, when we see what I have done at Bournemouth, I will have a couple of weeks off on holiday and then think about it."

Asked if Arsenal had offered him a new deal, he added: "I leave that to my agent.

"My main focus at the minute is on playing for Bournemouth, getting them out of the position they are in and back to winning ways.

"I'm just concentrating on maintaining my fitness, playing games and I'm enjoying it.

"It is a big time for this club. They have worked really hard to get to the position they are today.

"We want to maintain our Premier League status and we know it is going to be a big job. It is going to be hard but we are up for it."

Bournemouth, who have not won in five league games, are 14th in the table and host Manchester City on Monday.