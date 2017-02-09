I have never seen a game like this – Deulofeu stunned by AC Milan triumph

Inspirational AC Milan winger Gerard Deulofeu was in disbelief after his side won 1-0 at Bologna with nine men.
Deulofeu capped an impressive individual display by setting up Mario Pasalic's late winner with a cross that nutmegged defender Emil Krafth as Milan overcame red cards to Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka to record the most unlikely of victories.
Milan had come into the game having lost four straight matches – three in Serie A – and would have sealed their worst league losing streak since April 1986 with another defeat.
But Vincenzo Montella's men avoided that with an astonishing team performance as they played with 10 men from the 36th minute and nine from the 59th, with Deulofeu stunned by the manner of victory.
"It was an incredible night - I have never seen a game like this, with nine against 11," on-loan Deulofeu said to Sky Italia.
"These three points feel like they are worth six. In fact, let's say they are worth 10!
"These are three points of astonishing importance and we are very happy.
"We honoured the jersey. Milan is a historic club and we must always put in performances of such determination.
"I ran to the byline and I saw Pasalic there. I don't do easy things, I try to do the difficult things and when I saw him there I had to try.
"I did think the red cards were harsh but this Milan has young players with character. Day by day, game by game, they can go far."
What a match, what an assist @gerardeulofeu!— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 8, 2017
Che partita e che assist Gerard! #weareacmilan #BolognaMilan pic.twitter.com/9Q8nbXBhKH
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Hertha Berlin 1 (aet, 3-2 on penalties): Tuchel breathes a sigh of relief
|Leicester City 3 Derby County 1 (after extra time): Foxes ease pressure on Ranieri
|Alaves 1 Celta 0 (1-0 agg): Late Edgar goal earns hosts historic Copa del Rey final berth
|Bologna 0 AC Milan 1: Nine-man visitors stop the rot with stunning victory
|Allegri remains tight-lipped as Arsenal rumours intensify
|Bailey the middle man as Leverkusen enter Bolt race
|Allegri confirms Barzagli thigh injury
|Hummels understands Lahm´s retirement decision
|Memphis Depay opens Lyon account
|De Rossi: Roma have less quality this season
|Hull confirm failed move for Salibur
|Fernandinho backs Gabriel Jesus to become ´top-class´ player
|Heart condition sidelines Udinese´s Gnoukouri for three months
|Dzeko ´like Van Basten´ but not eyeing Real Madrid
|Crotone 0 Juventus 2: Mandzukic and Higuain stretch Serie A leaders´ advantage
|Arsenal´s Bellerin could face Hull after concussion
|Lahm smooths over Bayern confusion: It is clear I will return
|´Believer´ Mustafi won´t give up on Premier League title
|Arsenal games crucial to Bayern, says misfiring Muller
|Ballack tells Ozil to leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich
|Napoli don´t need me - PSG star Cavani marvels at old club
|Nasri available for Las Palmas after yellow card rescinded
|Mkhitaryan: Manchester United not my dream club
|Tevez suffers defeat on Shanghai Shenhua debut
|Forsberg extends RB Leipzig contract
|Iwobi: Wilshere my biggest influence
|Ibrahimovic´s mentality his biggest asset - Rashford
|Cech offers Mason support over skull injury
|Man United? Small team - Cerezo adds mischief to Griezmann rumours
|Barcelona´s Mascherano a major doubt for PSG clash
|Sao Paulo deny Atletico Madrid bid for Lyanco
|Barcelona to appeal Suarez and Busquets Copa del Rey final bans
|Unhappy Bayern surprised by Lahm retirement announcement
|Bouzanis given five-game ban for racial slur
|Lallana wants ugly wins for Liverpool to bridge experience gap
|Travel chaos and no playing kit - Tucuman make Libertadores progress against the odds
|We all make mistakes - Matuidi backs under-fire PSG goalkeeper Areola
|Conte wants Chelsea to breathe football – Zouma
|Henry backs Wenger stay despite Arsenal´s ´mental problem´
|Nadal: I would like to be Real Madrid president
|Roma inspired by Super Bowl - Spalletti
|Emery backs Areola after error
|Desailly tells Terry his time at Chelsea is up
|Luis Enrique not confident of winning Suarez appeal
|Ancelotti: Bayern should have decided game sooner
|It´s what the referee wanted - Suarez hits out after red card
|Simeone´s pride after Copa del Rey exit
|Lahm on par with Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller - Scholl
|Bogle double on home debut holds Norwich
|Lahm to retire at end of the season
|Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (3-2 agg): Suarez scores, sees red - misses final
|PSG 2 Lille 1: Controversial late Lucas strike bails out champions in dramatic finish
|Roma 4 Fiorentina 0: In-form Dzeko helps Spalletti´s men up to second
|Bayern Munich 1 Wolfsburg 0: Costa fires holders into DFB-Pokal quarter-finals
|Montpellier 1 Monaco 2: Unbeaten run stretches to 30
|´MSN avoid partying´ – Rakitic enjoying Barca´s family culture
|Pirlo would have been good for Manchester United - Darmian
|PES 2017 makes Chapecoense gesture
|Boateng hails Klopp as ´the best coach in the whole world´
|Quaresma agrees Besiktas extension
|Allegri to rest Chiellini, Marchisio for Juventus´ trip to Crotone
|Tuchel backs Gotze to come good at Dortmund
|Wagner and Monk charged over Huddersfield-Leeds melee
|Grant set for Ghana departure after AFCON heartbreak
|Inter star Brozovic suffers broken toe
|Albrighton slams Leicester displays ahead of key week
|Calhanoglu to waive wages during ban
|Leicester not in crisis - Ranieri calm after vote of confidence
|Cerezo blasts Aguero for ´stupid´ Atletico Madrid exit
|Allegri condemns alleged arson attack outside Pescara president´s home
|Oscar gets competitive debut goal as Shanghai SIPG win AFC Champions League play-off
|Casillas can return to Spain set-up - Lopetegui
|Ranieri has Leicester´s ´unwavering support´
|Srna: Modric is the world´s best midfielder
|Djibril Cisse quits football to focus on DJ career
|Bayern reject Barcelona offer for rising star Tillman
|Cabaye flattered by Marseille links but focused on Palace
|Montella: Bacca will start if he picks a good restaurant!
|Iniesta, Busquets return for Barcelona
|Lyon to ´severely punish´ Ghezzal and Tolisso for red cards
|Tiote leaves Newcastle for China´s second tier
|Pescara president vows to quit after arson attack
|Silvestre hopes Martial doesn´t leave United like Pogba
|´No team is unbeatable´ - De Laurentiis and Napoli ready for Madrid
|Simpson and Leicester united behind Ranieri in fight for survival
|Zabaleta: Aguero can cope with City benching
|Lyon open to Lacazette exit - Aulas