Garcia talks up ´crucial´ Payet

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia praised Dimitri Payet for a "decisive" display after the midfielder scored in a 2-0 win over Guingamp on Wednesday.
In his first start since returning to the club in January, Payet struck with a deflected free-kick to seal the victory at the Stade Velodrome.
Garcia was pleased with Payet's performance in the Ligue 1 win, as well as that of Morgan Sanson – a January arrival from Montpellier.
"Dimitri is a crucial player," he said.
"He and Morgan were decisive. One with an assist, the other with a goal. He [Payet] needs to find the right rhythm in this competition.
"It was good for him to start this game. I think that he was quite OK."
76' GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL! @dimpayet17 with a free-kick goal!— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) February 8, 2017
The win was a much-needed one for Marseille, who are sixth in the table after losing three of their past five league matches.
Garcia said he was particularly happy with the way his team performed in the second half against Guingamp.
"We have seen a well-organised Marseille, in attack and in defence. We were efficient," he said.
"I liked the second half. We were more efficient, if we look at the clean shots. It helps.
"When you lead 1-0, you can tend to move back, to wait for the opponent, to be less attacking, let them come back into the game.
"But we stopped their counter-attacks. In the first half, they did have some opportunities. That means that the team is improving itself. We were more balanced."
Marseille are next in action with a trip to Nantes on Sunday.
