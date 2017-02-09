Brunt rewarded for ´glittering´ form with new West Brom deal

West Brom have announced that Chris Brunt has been rewarded for his "glittering" form with a new contract.

The Northern Ireland international has agreed to a deal that will keep him at The Hawthorns until at least the end of next season, although an extension to July 2019 could be triggered, depending on appearances.

Brunt has not missed a league game since returning in October from the cruciate knee ligament injury that kept him out of Euro 2016.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis welcomed Brunt's decision to sign a new deal and praised his performances following his comeback.

"We're really pushing on this year and long may it continue"



Chris Brunt discusses his new Albion contract and looks to the future#WBA pic.twitter.com/bXtZ9PnD9g — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 9, 2017

"Chris has been a stalwart of this football club for a long time and he is a valued and popular member of the squad," Pulis told the club's official website.

"It's great that he has extended his contract and he has shown great character to return from his injury in the manner he has.

"His form has been terrific since returning to the team and long may that continue."

Brunt hopes West Brom can continue their promising form and claim at least 14 points in their final 14 games in order to reach uncharted territory.

"This year, we've done really well, getting points on the board and scoring goals, too," he said.

"We had a bit of a problem last year in that we didn't hit the net enough. We've found a balance this season.

"Hopefully we can hit a few targets now as a club. We've never got to 50 points in the Premier League and it's well within our reach."