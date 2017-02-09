Juventus sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune

Juventus have announced the sale of Hernanes to Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune in a deal that could be worth €10million.

The 31-year-old has signed for Manuel Pellegrini's side, having fallen down the pecking order after a season and a half at Juventus.

He joins two other players with Serie A experience in the Hebei squad, Gervinho and Ezequiel Lavezzi.

Hebei finished seventh in the CSL last season, in their first top-flight campaign.

Hernanes played just 35 times for Juve in his short time in Turin, scoring twice, but a club statement offered a glowing account of his appearance from the bench in last season's 2-2 draw from two goals down against Bayern Munich.

According to the Bianconeri, Hernanes "provided the fight, grit and poise in possession required to haul his team back into the game", allowing him to depart on a positive.