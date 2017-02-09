Brazil will face rivals Argentina in an international friendly in Australia in June.
The South American giants are set to meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 9, in an encounter confirmed by the Victorian Government on Friday.
Both nations may take full-strength squads to Australia, meaning Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar could go head-to-head once more.
The clash takes place just over a year before the start of the World Cup in Russia.
"There's no bigger occasion in football than when Brazil takes on Argentina, and it's coming to Melbourne," Victorian minister for tourism and major events John Eren said.
"These two nations are giants of the world game. This won't just be a showstopper in Melbourne – it's going to be viewed right around the world."
Brazil are top of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying and eased past Argentina 3-0 when the teams met in November.
That extended Brazil's unbeaten run against Argentina to three matches.
Argentina, meanwhile, have struggled, sitting fifth in qualifying and with their place at Russia 2018 far from assured.
|No valid anti-doping tests in LaLiga blamed on lack of FIFA, UEFA help
|Brazil to meet Argentina in Melbourne friendly
|Puel hoping to finalise Caceres deal this week
|Liverpool need a reality check - Hamann blasts complacency at Anfield
|I need to play – Wilshere uncertain over Arsenal future
|Brunt rewarded for ´glittering´ form with new West Brom deal
|Inter hit out at Juventus as refereeing squabble continues
|All clubs spend money - De Gea defends United´s season
|Real Madrid say ´someone is messing around´ with Man United star De Gea
|Mendy praises prolific Falcao for not playing nice
|FA given vote of no confidence by British MPs
|Juventus sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune
|Ranieri´s ´public enemy number one´ status baffles Clement
|Barcelona to appeal after Suarez Copa final ban is upheld
|Celtic star Rogic out until April
|Conte urges Chelsea to maintain Premier League momentum
|Copa del Rey final can´t be held at Bernabeu, say Real Madrid
|Sarri fumes at ´totally false´ Juventus meeting report
|Verratti hands PSG boost ahead of Barcelona tie
|He is not my manager anymore - Koeman rejects Albers´ Barcelona claim
|Mourinho mentality boosts Man United as Rooney eyes trophies
|Koeman: Everton must prove ambition to Lukaku
|I have happy Arsenal memories, says Silva
|A-League leaders Sydney FC go 20 unbeaten
|Drogba fantastic with me at Chelsea - Costa hails his idol
|Schweinsteiger officially an asset to Man United again
|UEFA asks for 16 European teams in World Cup reform
|Inter appeal against Icardi, Perisic bans after Juventus row
|Yeray signs new Athletic deal after overcoming cancer
|West Ham boss Bilic calms Carroll fitness fears amid England talk
|Jones considered Manchester United exit under Van Gaal
|Atletico Madrid confirm Godin injury
|Lacazette destroyed psychologically by Lyon boo boys - Aulas
|AFCON glory gives Cameroon rankings surge
|Wenger dismisses Hart speculation
|Spurs boss Pochettino scenting good news with Rose
|Wenger: If title race is over for Arsenal, it is over for everyone else
|My future is not at stake - Wenger responds to calls to leave Arsenal
|Costa´s wage-grab bid won´t work with Bayern, says Hoeness
|Top four Man United´s priority - Herrera has perspective on cup runs
|Garcia talks up ´crucial´ Payet
|Mexico 1 Iceland 0: Pulido scores in dominant win
|Shanghai Shenhua apologise after ACL failure
|Callejon hails Ronaldo as world´s best ahead of Napoli-Madrid tie
|´Give them a chance´ - Lovren remembers war as he calls for refugee compassion
|Bottom line, it is a deserved victory - Just rewards for Tuchel´s Dortmund
|We won with eight and a half men, says emotional Montella
|Lotte´s Pokal heroics earn home tie with Dortmund
|Pellegrino salutes Alaves players for final ´gift´
|I have never seen a game like this – Deulofeu stunned by AC Milan triumph
|Herrera: Top five know United are coming
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Hertha Berlin 1 (aet, 3-2 on penalties): Tuchel breathes a sigh of relief
|Leicester City 3 Derby County 1 (after extra time): Foxes ease pressure on Ranieri
|Alaves 1 Celta 0 (1-0 agg): Late Edgar goal earns hosts historic Copa del Rey final berth
|Bologna 0 AC Milan 1: Nine-man visitors stop the rot with stunning victory
|Allegri remains tight-lipped as Arsenal rumours intensify
|Bailey the middle man as Leverkusen enter Bolt race
|Allegri confirms Barzagli thigh injury
|Hummels understands Lahm´s retirement decision
|Memphis Depay opens Lyon account
|De Rossi: Roma have less quality this season
|Hull confirm failed move for Salibur
|Fernandinho backs Gabriel Jesus to become ´top-class´ player
|Heart condition sidelines Udinese´s Gnoukouri for three months
|Dzeko ´like Van Basten´ but not eyeing Real Madrid
|Crotone 0 Juventus 2: Mandzukic and Higuain stretch Serie A leaders´ advantage
|Arsenal´s Bellerin could face Hull after concussion
|Lahm smooths over Bayern confusion: It is clear I will return
|´Believer´ Mustafi won´t give up on Premier League title
|Arsenal games crucial to Bayern, says misfiring Muller
|Ballack tells Ozil to leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich
|Napoli don´t need me - PSG star Cavani marvels at old club
|Nasri available for Las Palmas after yellow card rescinded
|Mkhitaryan: Manchester United not my dream club
|Tevez suffers defeat on Shanghai Shenhua debut
|Forsberg extends RB Leipzig contract
|Iwobi: Wilshere my biggest influence
|Ibrahimovic´s mentality his biggest asset - Rashford
|Cech offers Mason support over skull injury
|Man United? Small team - Cerezo adds mischief to Griezmann rumours
|Barcelona´s Mascherano a major doubt for PSG clash
|Sao Paulo deny Atletico Madrid bid for Lyanco
|Barcelona to appeal Suarez and Busquets Copa del Rey final bans
|Unhappy Bayern surprised by Lahm retirement announcement
|Bouzanis given five-game ban for racial slur
|Lallana wants ugly wins for Liverpool to bridge experience gap
|Travel chaos and no playing kit - Tucuman make Libertadores progress against the odds
|We all make mistakes - Matuidi backs under-fire PSG goalkeeper Areola
|Conte wants Chelsea to breathe football – Zouma
|Henry backs Wenger stay despite Arsenal´s ´mental problem´
|Nadal: I would like to be Real Madrid president
|Roma inspired by Super Bowl - Spalletti
|Emery backs Areola after error
|Desailly tells Terry his time at Chelsea is up
|Luis Enrique not confident of winning Suarez appeal
|Ancelotti: Bayern should have decided game sooner
|It´s what the referee wanted - Suarez hits out after red card
|Simeone´s pride after Copa del Rey exit
|Lahm on par with Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller - Scholl