Barcelona to appeal after Suarez Copa final ban is upheld

Barcelona have confirmed that they will appeal against the decision to issue Luis Suarez with a two-match ban that will rule him out of the Copa del Rey final.

The striker was officially handed a two-game suspension by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday as a result of the red card he received in the semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Uruguay international was given a second booking in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw at Camp Nou after a clash with Atletico midfielder Koke.

The Competition Committee judge, Francisco Rubio, ruled that Suarez must face a one-match suspension for his dismissal and a second for failing to leave the Barca technical area after having been sent off.

The former Liverpool forward, who would have to serve the ban in the final and the first match of next season's competition, has also been fined a total of €1,200.

Barca, however, have confirmed that they will take the case to the RFEF's Appeals Committee, saying in a statement: "The argument of the appeal is based on the fact that at no moment did the Blaugrana player make an impact on the opposing player 'in a reckless way', as stated in the referee's report."

Speaking after the incident, Suarez - who scored the opening goal to help his side to a 3-2 aggregate win - claimed he had not been offered any explanation by referee Jesus Gil Manzano as to why the second yellow was awarded.

"I laughed at my sending-off, it's something that you could see coming," he told Gol.

"It is what the referee wanted. I am outraged. It was not even a foul.

"The referee has not given me any explanation, as always."

In better news for Barca, Sergio Busquets' appeal against his yellow card for time-wasting was successful, meaning he will be able to play in the final against Alaves.

Busquets was booked for kicking the ball away but Barca had argued that the midfielder was simply removing an extra ball from the pitch.