Related

Article

Nadal: I would like to be Real Madrid president

8 February 2017 01:59

Spanish 14-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal revealed he would like to one day be Real Madrid president.

Although Nadal's uncle Miguel Angel Nadal is a former Barcelona defender, Rafael is a Madrid fan.

Nadal admits it may be unlikely, but the 30-year-old said being at the helm of the LaLiga and European giants was a dream.

"If you ask me if I would like it, of course I would, why not?" he said, via El Mundo.

"But there is more to it... I think it will not be."

Madrid are flying high in LaLiga, sitting a point clear of Barcelona despite having played two fewer games.

Nadal, who was the Australian Open runner-up last month, praised the work being done by current president Florentino Perez.

"We are very good as we are," he said.

"We have a great president right now and I don't think Real Madrid need me, but we never know what can happen in the future.

"It is not something I can raise today."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 8 February

04:15 Henry backs Wenger stay despite Arsenal´s ´mental problem´
01:59 Nadal: I would like to be Real Madrid president
01:58 Roma inspired by Super Bowl - Spalletti
01:41 Emery backs Areola after error
01:18 Desailly tells Terry his time at Chelsea is up
00:52 Luis Enrique not confident of winning Suarez appeal
00:31 Ancelotti: Bayern should have decided game sooner
00:24 It´s what the referee wanted - Suarez hits out after red card
00:06 Simeone´s pride after Copa del Rey exit
00:03 Lahm on par with Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller - Scholl

Tuesday 7 February

23:54 Bogle double on home debut holds Norwich
23:18 Lahm to retire at end of the season
23:13 Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (3-2 agg): Suarez scores, sees red - misses final
23:10 PSG 2 Lille 1: Controversial late Lucas strike bails out champions in dramatic finish
22:41 Roma 4 Fiorentina 0: In-form Dzeko helps Spalletti´s men up to second
22:36 Bayern Munich 1 Wolfsburg 0: Costa fires holders into DFB-Pokal quarter-finals
21:11 Montpellier 1 Monaco 2: Unbeaten run stretches to 30
21:02 ´MSN avoid partying´ – Rakitic enjoying Barca´s family culture
19:33 Pirlo would have been good for Manchester United - Darmian
19:07 PES 2017 makes Chapecoense gesture
18:58 Boateng hails Klopp as ´the best coach in the whole world´
18:37 Quaresma agrees Besiktas extension
18:05 Allegri to rest Chiellini, Marchisio for Juventus´ trip to Crotone
17:42 Tuchel backs Gotze to come good at Dortmund
17:12 Wagner and Monk charged over Huddersfield-Leeds melee
17:11 Grant set for Ghana departure after AFCON heartbreak
16:34 Inter star Brozovic suffers broken toe
16:33 Albrighton slams Leicester displays ahead of key week
15:34 Calhanoglu to waive wages during ban
15:17 Leicester not in crisis - Ranieri calm after vote of confidence
15:10 Cerezo blasts Aguero for ´stupid´ Atletico Madrid exit
14:58 Allegri condemns alleged arson attack outside Pescara president´s home
14:42 Oscar gets competitive debut goal as Shanghai SIPG win AFC Champions League play-off
14:38 Casillas can return to Spain set-up - Lopetegui
14:26 Ranieri has Leicester´s ´unwavering support´
14:02 Srna: Modric is the world´s best midfielder
13:33 Djibril Cisse quits football to focus on DJ career
13:07 Bayern reject Barcelona offer for rising star Tillman
12:30 Cabaye flattered by Marseille links but focused on Palace
12:09 Montella: Bacca will start if he picks a good restaurant!
11:53 Iniesta, Busquets return for Barcelona
11:50 Lyon to ´severely punish´ Ghezzal and Tolisso for red cards
11:16 Tiote leaves Newcastle for China´s second tier
10:28 Pescara president vows to quit after arson attack
07:07 Silvestre hopes Martial doesn´t leave United like Pogba
05:56 ´No team is unbeatable´ - De Laurentiis and Napoli ready for Madrid
05:03 Simpson and Leicester united behind Ranieri in fight for survival
03:00 Zabaleta: Aguero can cope with City benching
02:00 Lyon open to Lacazette exit - Aulas

Monday 6 February

23:53 Lewandowski crowned Poland´s best for sixth consecutive year
23:11 Pjanic: Juventus in great shape
21:42 Real Madrid hit back at mayor of Vigo
21:28 Simeone calls for belief ahead of Barca trip
21:14 Bacca after Montella spat: I was wrong, I will pay for dinner
21:02 BVB vow to punish ´violent´ fans after RB Leipzig riot
20:18 Calhanoglu denies Chelsea transfer comments
20:00 Icardi gets two-match ban for kicking ball at ref
19:59 Motta hopeful PSG can upset Barcelona
18:47 Courtois credits ´demanding´ Conte for Chelsea form
18:22 Emery defends under-fire Matuidi
17:23 Fekir open to LaLiga move
17:14 Depay not singled out by Genesio despite dreadful performance
17:02 Keane pictured training with Al Ahli
16:56 Broos´ 23 friends key to Cameroon´s AFCON triumph
16:29 Luis Enrique ready for ´special day´, vows not to play for draw
16:09 Thiago passed fit for Wolfsburg clash
15:24 Messi, Alba and Umtiti backed by Luis Enrique over ban threat
14:41 Luis Enrique: I do not keep secrets from Messi
14:08 Ancelotti denies Douglas Costa is unhappy at Bayern
13:42 Martial rubbishes talk of Manchester United exit
13:18 Ibrahimovic still short of secret United goal target
13:17 Love game: Bouchard loses romantic bet in Patriots´ Super Bowl win
12:31 Pique back in training ahead of Atletico Madrid showdown
11:29 Lacazette talks up Barcelona as striker confirms desire to leave Lyon
11:19 Belichick hails mental toughness of record-breaking Patriots
10:48 ´Hurt´ Wenger says Chelsea drubbing was difficult to watch
09:54 Juventus hold talks to finalise Hernanes deal with Hebei China Fortune
09:34 Hazard: I´m a better player than in 2015
03:27 Pochettino: Spurs need time to become world´s best
02:47 Klopp takes responsibility for Liverpool slump
00:46 Burnley can upset Chelsea charge - Keane
00:13 Want-away Ulloa remains part of Ranieri´s plans
00:08 Pioli claims Inter ´paid dearly´ for refereeing decisions
00:06 We were good friends; that changed today - Ozyakup fumes at Van Persie behaviour
00:04 It was like a Champions League semi-final - Allegri marvels at Derby d´Italia
00:02 Cuper trying to ignore final record after Cameroon defeat

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 19 +34 46
2 Barcelona 21 +37 45
3 Sevilla 21 +15 43
4 Atlético Madrid 21 +20 39
5 Real Sociedad 21 +4 38

Facebook