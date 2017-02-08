Adam Lallana believes Liverpool must add winning ugly to their repertoire if they are to match runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Jurgen Klopp's side looked poised to mount a strong title bid after beating Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield on New Year's Eve, but their form has collapsed alarmingly in 2017.
Three points from five winless league games leaves them outside the Champions League places in fifth – 13 points behind Antonio Conte's side, who have continued to march on relentlessly.
Next up for Lallana and his team-mates is a crunch clash with Tottenham on Saturday and the England international acknowledges the gap in terms of experience of winning major honours between Chelsea and the rest is vast.
"You can see they have a lot of experience and that they are used to winning," the 28-year-old told the Liverpool Echo.
"They know how to win games even when not at their best. You don't have to always win by scoring five or six.
"Maybe that's an area we need to improve on. We maybe need to realise how good we are at times."
Lallana feels two-time Premier League winner James Milner can be an invaluable presence in the Anfield dressing room.
"Milly is probably the only one in our group who has that type of experience because it only comes from winning silverware like he did at Manchester City," he added.
"Myself and the other players haven't won titles or loads of cups so we need to learn from him and listen to him because that type of experience is vital.
"We need to learn and get back to winning ways in the league as soon as possible."
|Unhappy Bayern surprised by Lahm retirement announcement
|Bouzanis given five-game ban for racial slur
|Lallana wants ugly wins for Liverpool to bridge experience gap
|Travel chaos and no playing kit - Tucuman make Libertadores progress against the odds
|We all make mistakes - Matuidi backs under-fire PSG goalkeeper Areola
|Conte wants Chelsea to breathe football – Zouma
|Henry backs Wenger stay despite Arsenal´s ´mental problem´
|Nadal: I would like to be Real Madrid president
|Roma inspired by Super Bowl - Spalletti
|Emery backs Areola after error
|Desailly tells Terry his time at Chelsea is up
|Luis Enrique not confident of winning Suarez appeal
|Ancelotti: Bayern should have decided game sooner
|It´s what the referee wanted - Suarez hits out after red card
|Simeone´s pride after Copa del Rey exit
|Lahm on par with Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller - Scholl
|Bogle double on home debut holds Norwich
|Lahm to retire at end of the season
|Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (3-2 agg): Suarez scores, sees red - misses final
|PSG 2 Lille 1: Controversial late Lucas strike bails out champions in dramatic finish
|Roma 4 Fiorentina 0: In-form Dzeko helps Spalletti´s men up to second
|Bayern Munich 1 Wolfsburg 0: Costa fires holders into DFB-Pokal quarter-finals
|Montpellier 1 Monaco 2: Unbeaten run stretches to 30
|´MSN avoid partying´ – Rakitic enjoying Barca´s family culture
|Pirlo would have been good for Manchester United - Darmian
|PES 2017 makes Chapecoense gesture
|Boateng hails Klopp as ´the best coach in the whole world´
|Quaresma agrees Besiktas extension
|Allegri to rest Chiellini, Marchisio for Juventus´ trip to Crotone
|Tuchel backs Gotze to come good at Dortmund
|Wagner and Monk charged over Huddersfield-Leeds melee
|Grant set for Ghana departure after AFCON heartbreak
|Inter star Brozovic suffers broken toe
|Albrighton slams Leicester displays ahead of key week
|Calhanoglu to waive wages during ban
|Leicester not in crisis - Ranieri calm after vote of confidence
|Cerezo blasts Aguero for ´stupid´ Atletico Madrid exit
|Allegri condemns alleged arson attack outside Pescara president´s home
|Oscar gets competitive debut goal as Shanghai SIPG win AFC Champions League play-off
|Casillas can return to Spain set-up - Lopetegui
|Ranieri has Leicester´s ´unwavering support´
|Srna: Modric is the world´s best midfielder
|Djibril Cisse quits football to focus on DJ career
|Bayern reject Barcelona offer for rising star Tillman
|Cabaye flattered by Marseille links but focused on Palace
|Montella: Bacca will start if he picks a good restaurant!
|Iniesta, Busquets return for Barcelona
|Lyon to ´severely punish´ Ghezzal and Tolisso for red cards
|Tiote leaves Newcastle for China´s second tier
|Pescara president vows to quit after arson attack
|Silvestre hopes Martial doesn´t leave United like Pogba
|´No team is unbeatable´ - De Laurentiis and Napoli ready for Madrid
|Simpson and Leicester united behind Ranieri in fight for survival
|Zabaleta: Aguero can cope with City benching
|Lyon open to Lacazette exit - Aulas
|Lewandowski crowned Poland´s best for sixth consecutive year
|Pjanic: Juventus in great shape
|Real Madrid hit back at mayor of Vigo
|Simeone calls for belief ahead of Barca trip
|Bacca after Montella spat: I was wrong, I will pay for dinner
|BVB vow to punish ´violent´ fans after RB Leipzig riot
|Calhanoglu denies Chelsea transfer comments
|Icardi gets two-match ban for kicking ball at ref
|Motta hopeful PSG can upset Barcelona
|Courtois credits ´demanding´ Conte for Chelsea form
|Emery defends under-fire Matuidi
|Fekir open to LaLiga move
|Depay not singled out by Genesio despite dreadful performance
|Keane pictured training with Al Ahli
|Broos´ 23 friends key to Cameroon´s AFCON triumph
|Luis Enrique ready for ´special day´, vows not to play for draw
|Thiago passed fit for Wolfsburg clash
|Messi, Alba and Umtiti backed by Luis Enrique over ban threat
|Luis Enrique: I do not keep secrets from Messi
|Ancelotti denies Douglas Costa is unhappy at Bayern
|Martial rubbishes talk of Manchester United exit
|Ibrahimovic still short of secret United goal target
|Love game: Bouchard loses romantic bet in Patriots´ Super Bowl win
|Pique back in training ahead of Atletico Madrid showdown
|Lacazette talks up Barcelona as striker confirms desire to leave Lyon
|Belichick hails mental toughness of record-breaking Patriots
|´Hurt´ Wenger says Chelsea drubbing was difficult to watch
|Juventus hold talks to finalise Hernanes deal with Hebei China Fortune
|Hazard: I´m a better player than in 2015
|Pochettino: Spurs need time to become world´s best
|Klopp takes responsibility for Liverpool slump
|Burnley can upset Chelsea charge - Keane
|Want-away Ulloa remains part of Ranieri´s plans
|Pioli claims Inter ´paid dearly´ for refereeing decisions
|We were good friends; that changed today - Ozyakup fumes at Van Persie behaviour
|It was like a Champions League semi-final - Allegri marvels at Derby d´Italia
|Cuper trying to ignore final record after Cameroon defeat