Iwobi: Wilshere my biggest influence

Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi has singled out Jack Wilshere as the player who has had the biggest influence on him, although Francis Coquelin has taken up that role this campaign following the England international's loan move to Bournemouth.

Iwobi has developed into an important first-team member since making his debut in October 2015 and recently made his 50th appearance for the Gunners.

He is determined to keep improving in the years to come and has thanked Wilshere for his role in his development so far.

"The biggest influence on me would probably be Jack Wilshere, but he has not been around recently," the 20-year-old told the Arsenal website.

"He talks to me off the pitch because he has been through the same system as me. I just watch what he does, especially as I grew up as a number 10 and he’s a number 10.

"Now I would say it is Francis Coquelin, he is always talking to me. After the Watford game he told me what I did well, and what I need to improve on. He is definitely one who keeps me in check.

"I never thought I would be here at the age of 20, it is an amazing feeling to have made more than 50 appearances for Arsenal.

"It is just the start of my career basically, so I just need to get more goals, more assists and make more appearances and do my best for the team."