Hull confirm failed move for Salibur

Hull City have confirmed a proposed deadline day move for Guingamp midfielder Yannis Salibur will not be completed.

A switch for the 26-year-old had been agreed on January 31, but the required paperwork was not filed in time for the transfer to go through.

Hull appealed for the deal to be sanctioned but the Premier League side announced on Wednesday that Salibur will not be joining Marco Silva's relegation-threatened side.

Oumar Niasse, Evandro, Omar Elabdellaoui, Lazar Markovic, Andrea Ranocchia, Alfred N'Diaye and Kamil Grosicki all joined Hull during the January transfer window.

| We can confirm that our appeal to sanction the transfer of Yannis Salibur from French side @EAGuingamp has been unsuccessful

— Hull City (@HullCity) February 8, 2017