Dzeko ´like Van Basten´ but not eyeing Real Madrid

Edin Dzeko's agent says a move to Real Madrid is not on the forward's radar and has compared him to the legendary Marco van Basten.

Reports in Italy and Spain have linked the Roma striker with a move to Madrid after a fine run of form so far in 2016-17.

Dzeko has scored 24 goals in 32 games across all competitions, but while his form is reminding his representative Silvano Martina of Netherlands great Van Basten, the 30-year-old is not planning to leave Roma.

"He is already at a big club," Silvano Martina said to Mediaset after being asked about the Madrid speculation.

"Roma have a great ownership, a huge fan base and I don't see any reason to change if you are in a good place.

"The player has always been strong. He has scored over 200 goals in his career and in some games he is the only player who reminds me of the great Marco van Basten.

"The team plays for him and Luciano Spalletti leaves him free to play his game. Even in matches he has not scored, he has played very well.

"He had some difficulty last year in changing leagues, then with Spalletti he found consistency. The club has put their trust in him and he is showing what he can do."