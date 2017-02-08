Former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly has told John Terry that his time at Stamford Bridge is up, before hailing the way the 36-year-old has dealt with his new role.
Terry is no longer an undisputed starter at Chelsea under Antonio Conte, making just five Premier League appearances so far this season.
The centre-back's demise reminds Desailly of his own time at Chelsea and he feels Terry must either call it quits or move on.
"I left because they were faster than me, better than me and it was my time to go - their time to shine - and now it is his time," Desailly told Sportsmail.
"It is great to see that he has been able to handle it. You are the captain, you have been put to the side a bit because other players are more suited for the tactics required, but you are still there present, you are still there focused.
"You remind one of the players when he is not training well 'Oh, what are you doing?' so these are the small important details that John is going over. I am happy because it is a different phase for John, leader as a first choice but also leader as a second choice. He is there to boost and to be present in the group so it is a different approach of John.
"He is good because he gives a lot of pressure to the first choice that Conte has selected, Kurt Zouma or Gary Cahill. When you have John Terry on the bench I can tell you that when you come on the pitch and you want to perform because you know that he can change you out of the team at any time."
Terry's contract is due to expire at the end of the season.
|Nadal: I would like to be Real Madrid president
|Roma inspired by Super Bowl - Spalletti
|Emery backs Areola after error
|Desailly tells Terry his time at Chelsea is up
|Luis Enrique not confident of winning Suarez appeal
|Ancelotti: Bayern should have decided game sooner
|It´s what the referee wanted - Suarez hits out after red card
|Simeone´s pride after Copa del Rey exit
|Lahm on par with Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller - Scholl
|Bogle double on home debut holds Norwich
|Lahm to retire at end of the season
|Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (3-2 agg): Suarez scores, sees red - misses final
|PSG 2 Lille 1: Controversial late Lucas strike bails out champions in dramatic finish
|Roma 4 Fiorentina 0: In-form Dzeko helps Spalletti´s men up to second
|Bayern Munich 1 Wolfsburg 0: Costa fires holders into DFB-Pokal quarter-finals
|Montpellier 1 Monaco 2: Unbeaten run stretches to 30
|´MSN avoid partying´ – Rakitic enjoying Barca´s family culture
|Pirlo would have been good for Manchester United - Darmian
|PES 2017 makes Chapecoense gesture
|Boateng hails Klopp as ´the best coach in the whole world´
|Quaresma agrees Besiktas extension
|Allegri to rest Chiellini, Marchisio for Juventus´ trip to Crotone
|Tuchel backs Gotze to come good at Dortmund
|Wagner and Monk charged over Huddersfield-Leeds melee
|Grant set for Ghana departure after AFCON heartbreak
|Inter star Brozovic suffers broken toe
|Albrighton slams Leicester displays ahead of key week
|Calhanoglu to waive wages during ban
|Leicester not in crisis - Ranieri calm after vote of confidence
|Cerezo blasts Aguero for ´stupid´ Atletico Madrid exit
|Allegri condemns alleged arson attack outside Pescara president´s home
|Oscar gets competitive debut goal as Shanghai SIPG win AFC Champions League play-off
|Casillas can return to Spain set-up - Lopetegui
|Ranieri has Leicester´s ´unwavering support´
|Srna: Modric is the world´s best midfielder
|Djibril Cisse quits football to focus on DJ career
|Bayern reject Barcelona offer for rising star Tillman
|Cabaye flattered by Marseille links but focused on Palace
|Montella: Bacca will start if he picks a good restaurant!
|Iniesta, Busquets return for Barcelona
|Lyon to ´severely punish´ Ghezzal and Tolisso for red cards
|Tiote leaves Newcastle for China´s second tier
|Pescara president vows to quit after arson attack
|Silvestre hopes Martial doesn´t leave United like Pogba
|´No team is unbeatable´ - De Laurentiis and Napoli ready for Madrid
|Simpson and Leicester united behind Ranieri in fight for survival
|Zabaleta: Aguero can cope with City benching
|Lyon open to Lacazette exit - Aulas
|Lewandowski crowned Poland´s best for sixth consecutive year
|Pjanic: Juventus in great shape
|Real Madrid hit back at mayor of Vigo
|Simeone calls for belief ahead of Barca trip
|Bacca after Montella spat: I was wrong, I will pay for dinner
|BVB vow to punish ´violent´ fans after RB Leipzig riot
|Calhanoglu denies Chelsea transfer comments
|Icardi gets two-match ban for kicking ball at ref
|Motta hopeful PSG can upset Barcelona
|Courtois credits ´demanding´ Conte for Chelsea form
|Emery defends under-fire Matuidi
|Fekir open to LaLiga move
|Depay not singled out by Genesio despite dreadful performance
|Keane pictured training with Al Ahli
|Broos´ 23 friends key to Cameroon´s AFCON triumph
|Luis Enrique ready for ´special day´, vows not to play for draw
|Thiago passed fit for Wolfsburg clash
|Messi, Alba and Umtiti backed by Luis Enrique over ban threat
|Luis Enrique: I do not keep secrets from Messi
|Ancelotti denies Douglas Costa is unhappy at Bayern
|Martial rubbishes talk of Manchester United exit
|Ibrahimovic still short of secret United goal target
|Love game: Bouchard loses romantic bet in Patriots´ Super Bowl win
|Pique back in training ahead of Atletico Madrid showdown
|Lacazette talks up Barcelona as striker confirms desire to leave Lyon
|Belichick hails mental toughness of record-breaking Patriots
|´Hurt´ Wenger says Chelsea drubbing was difficult to watch
|Juventus hold talks to finalise Hernanes deal with Hebei China Fortune
|Hazard: I´m a better player than in 2015
|Pochettino: Spurs need time to become world´s best
|Klopp takes responsibility for Liverpool slump
|Burnley can upset Chelsea charge - Keane
|Want-away Ulloa remains part of Ranieri´s plans
|Pioli claims Inter ´paid dearly´ for refereeing decisions
|We were good friends; that changed today - Ozyakup fumes at Van Persie behaviour
|It was like a Champions League semi-final - Allegri marvels at Derby d´Italia
|Cuper trying to ignore final record after Cameroon defeat