Barcelona to appeal Suarez and Busquets Copa del Rey final bans

Barcelona have confirmed they will appeal against the suspensions that will rule Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets out of the Copa del Rey final.

Luis Enrique's side drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Tuesday to seal a 3-2 aggregate triumph in the semi-final tie, but finished the match with nine men after Sergi Roberto and Suarez were dismissed.

The holders will not contest Roberto's punishment as they chase a third straight victory in the competition, although a club statement confirmed they took issue with the reasons outlined in referee Jesus Gil Manzano's report for handing Suarez two late yellow cards.

"FC Barcelona is to present an appeal to the Competition Committee against certain allegations in the referee's report of the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid," the statement read.

"The first of these refers to the second yellow card shown to Luis Suarez after a tussle for the ball with Koke. The Uruguayan received two bookings in the space of three minutes.

"Match official Jesus Gil Manzano stated in his report that Suarez was booked for the second time because of 'striking an opposing player with his arm in a reckless manner while contesting the ball'."

Busquets was booked for kicking the ball away in the sixth minute of stoppage time – a caution that will also rule him out of a final showdown with either Celta Vigo or Deportivo Alaves – although Barca contest the Spain midfielder was merely reacting to the fact there were two balls on the field at the time.