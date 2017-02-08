Bailey the middle man as Leverkusen enter Bolt race

A not-so-secret weapon is set to afford Bayer Leverkusen the edge as they battle Borussia Dortmund to sign a lightning-fast superstar.

Athletics great Usain Bolt is seemingly a man much in demand among Bundesliga clubs, with Dortmund hopeful of arranging for the decorated Olympian to attend a training session.

Leverkusen have now entered the race to snare the track star's attention and they could be helped in their cause by Bolt's fellow Jamaican Leon Bailey, who joined Leverkusen from Genk in the January transfer window.

Winner of eight Olympic gold medals, Manchester United fan Bolt has regularly spoken of his desire to play professional football.

"I know Usain very well, he is a close friend of mine and a really cool guy, who is traveling a lot in Germany," Bailey told reporters.

"Hopefully we can meet here, maybe I'll call him and invite him to a game in the BayArena."

Leverkusen later tweeted to confirm the 30-year-old was welcome to take up the offer.

. @leonbailey held a media event today and said he hopes his friend @usainbolt will come kick around in the BayArena!



Invitation's open pic.twitter.com/rlA7GOM60t — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) February 8, 2017

Bailey meanwhile, having been linked with a switch to England, insisted he is in the right place to continue his development.

"There were some clubs from the Premier League [who wanted me]," he said.

"But I don't think I was ready for that step. At Leverkusen I want to play good football and score goals.

"My aim is to win titles. I want to show my talent and my skills. I want to work with this team and develop myself."