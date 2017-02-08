Arsenal´s Bellerin could face Hull after concussion

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin could face Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday after sustaining a concussion in last weekend's defeat at Chelsea.

The Spaniard jumped with compatriot Marcos Alonso as the Chelsea man broke the deadlock at Stamford Bridge, with Bellerin's head clashing with his counterpart's upper-arm.

After receiving medical attention for several minutes, Bellerin was eventually replaced by Gabriel Paulista and Arsenal went on to lose 3-1.

Bellerin posted on Twitter afterwards to reassure fans and Arsenal provided a further positive update on Wednesday.

"Hector Bellerin was substituted after just 17 minutes of Saturday's London derby against Chelsea following a heavy collision with Marcos Alonso," a brief statement read.

"Our Spanish right back is now in the final stages of the FA return to play protocol for concussion. He has had daily assessments and successfully completed each step of the graded progression so far.

"Hector will be further assessed on Thursday and Friday, prior to a final decision being made regarding his availability for full training and Saturday’s home match against Hull City."