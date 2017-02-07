Wagner and Monk charged over Huddersfield-Leeds melee

David Wagner and Garry Monk have been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after clashing during Huddersfield Town's 2-1 Championship victory over Leeds United.
The two managers squared up to each other on the touchline after Wagner had sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate Michael Hefele's 89th-minute winner at the John Smith's Stadium.
Wagner faces two reprimands - one for his celebrations and another for the confrontation with Monk.
Both clubs have also been charged with failure to control their players and/or officials after the touchline spat escalated into a melee.
All parties have until 6pm (GMT) on February 10 to respond to the charges.
Meanwhile, a Huddersfield fan has been banned indefinitely from the club's ground after unfurling a Turkey flag at the same match.
Two Leeds fans were killed ahead of a UEFA Cup semi-final clash at Galatasaray in 2000.
A statement read: "Huddersfield Town takes incidents of this nature very seriously and will not tolerate this shameful behaviour under any circumstances.
"This individual is not representative of the club or its supporters."
|
1 - 0
|
1 - 1
|
35' C. Wood
(assist by K. Bartley)
|
M. Hefele 89'
|
2 - 1
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|1
|D. Ward
|15
|C. Löwe
|26
|C. Schindler
|44
|M. Hefele
|89'
|2
|T. Smith
|17
|R. van La Parra
|6
|J. Hogg
|10
|A. Mooy
|45
|K. Palmer
|9
|E. Kachunga
|90+3'
|23
|C. Quaner
|Coach: D. Wagner
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|1
|R. Green
|28
|G. Berardi
|18
|P. Jansson
|90+3'
|5
|K. Bartley
|73'
|2
|L. Ayling
|19'
|19
|Pablo Hernández
|81'
|26
|L. Bridcutt
|90+2'
|15
|S. Dallas
|25
|Ronaldo Vieira
|9
|C. Wood
|35'
|11
|S. Doukara
|Coach: G. Monk
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|37
|
for K. Palmer 25'
|27'
|18
|
for R. van La Parra 65'
|21
|
for C. Quaner 65'
|90+8'
|4
|5
|13
|14
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|29
|
for S. Doukara 62'
|27
|
for S. Dallas 77'
|14
|
for Pablo Hernández 82'
|6
|10
|12
|31
