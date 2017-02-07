Wagner and Monk charged over Huddersfield-Leeds melee

David Wagner and Garry Monk have been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after clashing during Huddersfield Town's 2-1 Championship victory over Leeds United.

The two managers squared up to each other on the touchline after Wagner had sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate Michael Hefele's 89th-minute winner at the John Smith's Stadium.

Wagner faces two reprimands - one for his celebrations and another for the confrontation with Monk.

Both clubs have also been charged with failure to control their players and/or officials after the touchline spat escalated into a melee.

All parties have until 6pm (GMT) on February 10 to respond to the charges.

Meanwhile, a Huddersfield fan has been banned indefinitely from the club's ground after unfurling a Turkey flag at the same match.

Two Leeds fans were killed ahead of a UEFA Cup semi-final clash at Galatasaray in 2000.

A statement read: "Huddersfield Town takes incidents of this nature very seriously and will not tolerate this shameful behaviour under any circumstances.

"This individual is not representative of the club or its supporters."