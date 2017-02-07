Article

Tiote leaves Newcastle for China´s second tier

7 February 2017

Chinese outfit Beijing Enterprise Group have announced the signing of Cheick Tiote from Newcastle United.

The Ivory Coast international was in the final four months of his deal at St James' Park and had been expected to join Super League side Shandong Luneng.

However, in a late twist, the 30-year-old has opted to sign for the capital club, who play in China's second tier.

Beijing confirmed the arrival of Tiote, along with four other new signings, via their official Weibo account on Tuesday.

Tiote joined Newcastle from Twente in 2010 for a reported £3.5million and became a mainstay of their midfield.

The combative player, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in 2015, has been used sparingly by Rafael Benitez this season, making just one league appearance and two in the FA Cup.

