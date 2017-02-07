Simpson and Leicester united behind Ranieri in fight for survival

Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson denied reports of player unrest, insisting his team-mates are fighting for manager Claudio Ranieri as the Premier League champions continue to struggle.

The fairytale of sport last year, Leicester have failed to reach those lofty heights again, with Ranieri and Co. languishing just a point above the relegation zone.

Leicester have lost four consecutive Premier League fixtures following Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United, sparking speculation that Ranieri might be beginning to lose the dressing room.

However, Simpson backed his Italian boss, confident Leicester can turn things around, starting in Wednesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay against Derby County.

"Because of our situation, that is the papers trying to stir the pot," Simpson said.

"Look at the performance [in the 3-0 loss to United]. Up until 42 minutes we were solid, we were good, everyone was fighting.

"You can see from the performance on the pitch the lads are trying, and that is that.

"We knew it wasn't going to be like last season but it is tougher than we thought."

Simpson added: "The good thing is we have been here before, we have been here two years ago.

"The majority of the squad were here two years ago. In that respect we have experience in that. The players who were here then can help some of the other lads through, and we will pull together."