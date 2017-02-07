Simpson and Leicester united behind Ranieri in fight for survival

Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson denied reports of player unrest, insisting his team-mates are fighting for manager Claudio Ranieri as the Premier League champions continue to struggle.
The fairytale of sport last year, Leicester have failed to reach those lofty heights again, with Ranieri and Co. languishing just a point above the relegation zone.
Leicester have lost four consecutive Premier League fixtures following Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United, sparking speculation that Ranieri might be beginning to lose the dressing room.
However, Simpson backed his Italian boss, confident Leicester can turn things around, starting in Wednesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay against Derby County.
"Because of our situation, that is the papers trying to stir the pot," Simpson said.
"Look at the performance [in the 3-0 loss to United]. Up until 42 minutes we were solid, we were good, everyone was fighting.
"You can see from the performance on the pitch the lads are trying, and that is that.
"We knew it wasn't going to be like last season but it is tougher than we thought."
Simpson added: "The good thing is we have been here before, we have been here two years ago.
"The majority of the squad were here two years ago. In that respect we have experience in that. The players who were here then can help some of the other lads through, and we will pull together."
|Lewandowski crowned Poland´s best for sixth consecutive year
|Pjanic: Juventus in great shape
|Real Madrid hit back at mayor of Vigo
|Simeone calls for belief ahead of Barca trip
|Bacca after Montella spat: I was wrong, I will pay for dinner
|BVB vow to punish ´violent´ fans after RB Leipzig riot
|Calhanoglu denies Chelsea transfer comments
|Icardi gets two-match ban for kicking ball at ref
|Motta hopeful PSG can upset Barcelona
|Courtois credits ´demanding´ Conte for Chelsea form
|Emery defends under-fire Matuidi
|Fekir open to LaLiga move
|Depay not singled out by Genesio despite dreadful performance
|Keane pictured training with Al Ahli
|Broos´ 23 friends key to Cameroon´s AFCON triumph
|Luis Enrique ready for ´special day´, vows not to play for draw
|Thiago passed fit for Wolfsburg clash
|Messi, Alba and Umtiti backed by Luis Enrique over ban threat
|Luis Enrique: I do not keep secrets from Messi
|Ancelotti denies Douglas Costa is unhappy at Bayern
|Martial rubbishes talk of Manchester United exit
|Ibrahimovic still short of secret United goal target
|Love game: Bouchard loses romantic bet in Patriots´ Super Bowl win
|Pique back in training ahead of Atletico Madrid showdown
|Lacazette talks up Barcelona as striker confirms desire to leave Lyon
|Belichick hails mental toughness of record-breaking Patriots
|´Hurt´ Wenger says Chelsea drubbing was difficult to watch
|Juventus hold talks to finalise Hernanes deal with Hebei China Fortune
|Hazard: I´m a better player than in 2015
|Pochettino: Spurs need time to become world´s best
|Klopp takes responsibility for Liverpool slump
|Burnley can upset Chelsea charge - Keane
|Want-away Ulloa remains part of Ranieri´s plans
|Pioli claims Inter ´paid dearly´ for refereeing decisions
|We were good friends; that changed today - Ozyakup fumes at Van Persie behaviour
|It was like a Champions League semi-final - Allegri marvels at Derby d´Italia
|Cuper trying to ignore final record after Cameroon defeat
|Dortmund condemn attacks on RB Leipzig fans
|Broos expects more from AFCON champions Cameroon
|Juventus 1 Inter 0: Cuadrado stunner ends visitors´ fine run
|Egypt 1 Cameroon 2: Last-gasp Aboubakar clinches AFCON title
|Van Persie wins Istanbul derby after instigating tempestuous Tosic dismissal
|Neymar: Barca can catch Real Madrid
|Leicester players are happy with me - Ranieri
|Mourinho vows to keep fighting for top four after ´easy´ win over Leicester
|Schmeichel bemoans ´embarrassing´ Leicester campaign
|Mata admits he was ´a bit lucky´ to escape red card for Vardy lunge
|Brighton snatch draw but still second, Huddersfield beat Leeds in fiery derby
|Aguero fails to guarantee Manchester City future
|Leicester City 0 Manchester United 3: Ibrahimovic makes history as top-four hopes are rekindled
|Hamann slams Liverpool´s ´strange´ Klopp renewal
|Ibrahimovic backs up ´fine wine´ claims with Premier League haul
|Of course he will keep his place! - Guardiola so impressed with Jesus
|Clement unhappy with City´s late winner
|Hat-trick of headers in four-goal haul for Parolo as Lazio thump Pescara
|Substitute Dembele hits 24-minute hat-trick as Celtic extend record run
|City saviour Jesus delights in match-winning double
|Casillas won Porto the game - Sporting boss Jesus rues Iker´s wonder-save
|I treat Niang as if he were my son - Mazzarri
|Manchester City 2 Swansea City 1: Jesus heroics move hosts up to third
|Montella still believes in Europe despite damaging Sampdoria defeat
|Ill Rooney left out of Manchester United squad
|Bellerin reassures fans after Chelsea concussion
|Hazard reminds me of Messi - Martinez
|In-demand Douglas Costa prepared to consider Bayern exit
|AC Milan 0 Sampdoria 1: Muriel leaves Montella´s top-three hopes in tatters
|Nasri misses penalty as Sevilla lose ground in title race
|Caceres rejects AC Milan offer
|Rafinha suffers broken nose in nasty clash with Ter Stegen
|Borussia Dortmund seal Toprak signing
|Ranieri: The fairytale is over - but Leicester are not losers
|Liverpool have sixth-best squad in Premier League - Carragher
|Jesus: Guardiola was the only manager to phone me
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Adelaide United 1: Galekovic injured as champions lose basement battle
|Hernanes could make China move - agent
|Mourinho hints at Carrick departure
|Guardiola calls for time to overhaul squad
|Mourinho: Man United cannot just sign rivals´ best players like Bayern