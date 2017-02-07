Article

PSG 2 Lille 1: Controversial late Lucas strike bails out champions in dramatic finish

7 February 2017 23:10

Lucas Moura's desperately late controversial winner bailed out Alphonse Areola and Paris Saint-Germain as they scraped an unconvincing 2-1 win over Lille to keep the pressure on Monaco at the Ligue 1 summit.

Both sides scored in the final four minutes at Parc des Princes, as PSG escaped with victory thanks to Lucas after Nicolas de Preville had pounced on an Areola howler in possession.

It was one-way traffic throughout and PSG should have been well on their way to victory before the late drama, with Hatem Ben Arfa and Angel Di Maria particularly dangerous.

But the visitors managed to keep them at bay for long stretches, with goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama kept busy by the home side.

PSG looked to have wrapped things up 20 minutes from the end when Edinson Cavani scored his 23rd league goal of the season, but Areola gifted De Preville an equaliser four minutes from time.

Unai Emery's men showed their character, however, rescuing the win right at the death through Lucas who smashed in from close range, despite appearing to be offside, keeping PSG within three points of pacesetters Monaco.

The table-toppers had maintained position with a 2-1 win at Montpellier earlier on Tuesday and PSG looked every inch a side hoping to settle any nerves with a quick goal, as they piled the pressure on right from the start.

Di Maria tested Enyeama with a low 25-yard drive which the goalkeeper luckily parried just behind the lurking Cavani, although it was the hosts' only shot on target of the first half.

Though inaccurate with their shooting, PSG looked fluid in attack and the roaming Ben Arfa caused problems, worrying Lille with two long-range efforts in the first half.

Lille were penned into their own half for much of the first period, but they did go close to an unlikely opener just before the break – Franck Beria's header forcing Areola into a smart save down to his left.

PSG's precision in front of goal improved at the start of the second period and they tested Enyeama twice within five minutes of the restart thanks to Ben Arfa and Di Maria.

Enyeama was crucial to Lille again just after the hour mark, saving from Di Maria at his near post with a brilliant reflex save.

The Nigerian goalkeeper was helpless in the 70th minute, though, as he was finally beaten.

Di Maria's left-wing free-kick was inadvertently flicked into the danger zone by Ricardo Kishna and Cavani was on hand to find the bottom-left corner with a combination of his head and shoulder.

PSG's tempo dropped as they seemed set for victory and Areola's lapse in concentration presented De Preville with a simple equaliser to leave Emery incensed on the sideline.

But the hosts' winner was similarly gift-wrapped as a clearly offside Lucas turned home on the rebound, and the flag stayed down to keep PSG in contention at the top.

 

Key Opta Facts:

- Paris Saint-Germain are unbeaten in their last 18 home games in Ligue 1 against Lille (W10 D8). The last time Lille won at the Parc des Princes in the top flight was in April 1996.
- Unai Emery's side are unbeaten in their last six Ligue 1 games (W5 D1), after winning none of their previous three (D1 L2). 
- Lille have won only one of their last seven Ligue 1 games (D3 L3). 
- Lucas Moura has scored five goals against Lille in all competitions, the team against which he has scored the most.
- Lille have registered the worst possession for a Ligue 1 team this season (22.9 per cent), it is also Lille's worst possession statistic in Ligue 1 since 2006/07. 

- Edinson Cavani is the first player over the last 25 years to score 23 goals after 24 matchdays in a Ligue 1 season.  

 

Sponsored links

Wednesday 8 February

01:59 Nadal: I would like to be Real Madrid president
01:58 Roma inspired by Super Bowl - Spalletti
01:41 Emery backs Areola after error
01:18 Desailly tells Terry his time at Chelsea is up
00:52 Luis Enrique not confident of winning Suarez appeal
00:31 Ancelotti: Bayern should have decided game sooner
00:24 It´s what the referee wanted - Suarez hits out after red card
00:06 Simeone´s pride after Copa del Rey exit
00:03 Lahm on par with Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller - Scholl

Tuesday 7 February

23:54 Bogle double on home debut holds Norwich
23:18 Lahm to retire at end of the season
23:13 Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (3-2 agg): Suarez scores, sees red - misses final
23:10 PSG 2 Lille 1: Controversial late Lucas strike bails out champions in dramatic finish
22:41 Roma 4 Fiorentina 0: In-form Dzeko helps Spalletti´s men up to second
22:36 Bayern Munich 1 Wolfsburg 0: Costa fires holders into DFB-Pokal quarter-finals
21:11 Montpellier 1 Monaco 2: Unbeaten run stretches to 30
21:02 ´MSN avoid partying´ – Rakitic enjoying Barca´s family culture
19:33 Pirlo would have been good for Manchester United - Darmian
19:07 PES 2017 makes Chapecoense gesture
18:58 Boateng hails Klopp as ´the best coach in the whole world´
18:37 Quaresma agrees Besiktas extension
18:05 Allegri to rest Chiellini, Marchisio for Juventus´ trip to Crotone
17:42 Tuchel backs Gotze to come good at Dortmund
17:12 Wagner and Monk charged over Huddersfield-Leeds melee
17:11 Grant set for Ghana departure after AFCON heartbreak
16:34 Inter star Brozovic suffers broken toe
16:33 Albrighton slams Leicester displays ahead of key week
15:34 Calhanoglu to waive wages during ban
15:17 Leicester not in crisis - Ranieri calm after vote of confidence
15:10 Cerezo blasts Aguero for ´stupid´ Atletico Madrid exit
14:58 Allegri condemns alleged arson attack outside Pescara president´s home
14:42 Oscar gets competitive debut goal as Shanghai SIPG win AFC Champions League play-off
14:38 Casillas can return to Spain set-up - Lopetegui
14:26 Ranieri has Leicester´s ´unwavering support´
14:02 Srna: Modric is the world´s best midfielder
13:33 Djibril Cisse quits football to focus on DJ career
13:07 Bayern reject Barcelona offer for rising star Tillman
12:30 Cabaye flattered by Marseille links but focused on Palace
12:09 Montella: Bacca will start if he picks a good restaurant!
11:53 Iniesta, Busquets return for Barcelona
11:50 Lyon to ´severely punish´ Ghezzal and Tolisso for red cards
11:16 Tiote leaves Newcastle for China´s second tier
10:28 Pescara president vows to quit after arson attack
07:07 Silvestre hopes Martial doesn´t leave United like Pogba
05:56 ´No team is unbeatable´ - De Laurentiis and Napoli ready for Madrid
05:03 Simpson and Leicester united behind Ranieri in fight for survival
03:00 Zabaleta: Aguero can cope with City benching
02:00 Lyon open to Lacazette exit - Aulas

Monday 6 February

23:53 Lewandowski crowned Poland´s best for sixth consecutive year
23:11 Pjanic: Juventus in great shape
21:42 Real Madrid hit back at mayor of Vigo
21:28 Simeone calls for belief ahead of Barca trip
21:14 Bacca after Montella spat: I was wrong, I will pay for dinner
21:02 BVB vow to punish ´violent´ fans after RB Leipzig riot
20:18 Calhanoglu denies Chelsea transfer comments
20:00 Icardi gets two-match ban for kicking ball at ref
19:59 Motta hopeful PSG can upset Barcelona
18:47 Courtois credits ´demanding´ Conte for Chelsea form
18:22 Emery defends under-fire Matuidi
17:23 Fekir open to LaLiga move
17:14 Depay not singled out by Genesio despite dreadful performance
17:02 Keane pictured training with Al Ahli
16:56 Broos´ 23 friends key to Cameroon´s AFCON triumph
16:29 Luis Enrique ready for ´special day´, vows not to play for draw
16:09 Thiago passed fit for Wolfsburg clash
15:24 Messi, Alba and Umtiti backed by Luis Enrique over ban threat
14:41 Luis Enrique: I do not keep secrets from Messi
14:08 Ancelotti denies Douglas Costa is unhappy at Bayern
13:42 Martial rubbishes talk of Manchester United exit
13:18 Ibrahimovic still short of secret United goal target
13:17 Love game: Bouchard loses romantic bet in Patriots´ Super Bowl win
12:31 Pique back in training ahead of Atletico Madrid showdown
11:29 Lacazette talks up Barcelona as striker confirms desire to leave Lyon
11:19 Belichick hails mental toughness of record-breaking Patriots
10:48 ´Hurt´ Wenger says Chelsea drubbing was difficult to watch
09:54 Juventus hold talks to finalise Hernanes deal with Hebei China Fortune
09:34 Hazard: I´m a better player than in 2015
03:27 Pochettino: Spurs need time to become world´s best
02:47 Klopp takes responsibility for Liverpool slump
00:46 Burnley can upset Chelsea charge - Keane
00:13 Want-away Ulloa remains part of Ranieri´s plans
00:08 Pioli claims Inter ´paid dearly´ for refereeing decisions
00:06 We were good friends; that changed today - Ozyakup fumes at Van Persie behaviour
00:04 It was like a Champions League semi-final - Allegri marvels at Derby d´Italia
00:02 Cuper trying to ignore final record after Cameroon defeat

Facebook