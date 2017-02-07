Pirlo would have been good for Manchester United - Darmian

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian thinks Andrea Pirlo would have been an instant hit at Old Trafford had the Premier League giants ever signed him.

Pirlo spent the majority of his career in Serie A, playing for Brescia, Inter, Reggina, AC Milan and Juventus, before eventually joining New York City in 2015.

A move to the Premier League seems unrealistic at this stage of his career, but Darmian has little doubt his 37-year-old compatriot would have been a great fit at United.

"I think in the history of Italy there are a lot of players so it is difficult to pick one, but if I have to choose, I would probably choose Pirlo," Darmian told the club's official website when asked which Italian he would have liked to see at United.

"I know him very well, I have played with him in the national team, so I know his qualities.

"He is a very good player and I think he would have been good for United."