PES 2017 makes Chapecoense gesture

The creators of popular football simulation Pro Evolution Soccer are making Chapecoense's new badge available to players, as well as adding a tribute ball to the game.

Chapecoense's crest was altered after 71 people, including 19 squad members, died in a plane crash in November.

Players Alan Ruschel, Jakson Follmann and Neto were among six survivors of the flight that was taking the squad to the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional in Colombia.

Chapecoense were crowned champions as a mark of respect, with two stars subsequently added to the club's badge - one in memory of those who died and the other to mark their maiden continental title.

And PES 2017 makers Konami have moved to recognise that change, as well as making a donation to the Brazilian club.

A statement read: "Konami would like to express its deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of those involved in the devastating incident in November 2016.

"In support of the Brazilian soccer club, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. has made a donation to Chapecoense.

"In addition to this donation, Konami will also be including Chapecoense's new club badge and a "Forca Chape" ball in the upcoming Data Pack 3.0 of "Winning Eleven 2017" (Overseas Title: "PES 2017 - Pro Evolution Soccer"), set to be released on February 9th, 2017."

EA Sports' rival series FIFA previously made Chapecoense's badge and kits available to users of its Ultimate Team feature.