Oscar gets competitive debut goal as Shanghai SIPG win AFC Champions League play-off

Oscar made a goalscoring impact on his competitive Shanghai SIPG debut, helping secure a 3-0 victory over Sukhothai in the AFC Champions League play-offs.
Shanghai spent €60million to sign the Brazil international from Chelsea, and the midfielder went some way to repaying part of that fee by helping his new side qualify for the group stages.
The 25-year-old was on target in his maiden outing last month, a 2-1 friendly victory over Al Batin, and he opened the scoring at Shanghai Stadium on Tuesday.
Odil Akhmedov surged forward on the break and picked out Oscar, who guided a cool finish into the bottom-left corner from the right-hand side of the box in the 34th minute.
34' GOAL! @oscar8 with a beautiful finish into the bottom corner gives Shanghai SIPG a 1-0 lead! #ACL2017 #SHAvSUK pic.twitter.com/TXhQ73pTWw
— AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) February 7, 2017
Andre Villas-Boas' team doubled their advantage before half-time. Wu Lei was unable to get a shot away from Hulk's cross, but the loose ball was brilliantly back-heeled home by Elkeson.
Elkeson was denied a sensational second after the restart when his mid-air flick was batted away by Pairot Eiam-mak in the Sukhothai goal, while Oscar's rabona chip moments later crossed the line but was ruled out for a foul on the keeper.
48' That would have been an amazing goal by Elkeson if it weren't for a great save by Eammak!! #ACL2017 #SHAvSUK pic.twitter.com/rmoEayhdbS
— AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) February 7, 2017
Shanghai got their third when, after seeing a header tipped over the bar, Elkeson's dragged shot was turned into the net by Sukhothai defender Kiattisak Toopkhuntod.
Oscar was replaced by Yu Hai 10 minutes from time and with victory secured, Villas-Boas' side join FC Seoul, Urawa Red Diamonds and Western Sydney Wanderers in Group F.
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|1
|Yan Junling
|27
|Shi Ke
|4
|Wang Shenchao
|89'
|23
|Fu Huan
|28
|He Guan
|25
|O. Akhmedov
|8
|Oscar
|34'
|7
|Wu Lei
|6
|Cai Huikang
|10
|Hulk
|9
|Elkeson
|39'
|Coach: André Villas-Boas
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|35
|P. Eiam-mak
|4
|H. Katano
|13
|P. Lajungreed
|2
|K. Toopkhuntod
|43' 58'
|5
|Y. Srilakorn
|10
|J. Rakotonomenjanahary
|25
|S. Mingsamorn
|34
|L. Tiemraj
|9
|A. Adrović
|27
|B. Diouf
|89'
|17
|K. Boonma
|Coach: S. Makmoon
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|21
|
for Oscar 80'
|29
|
for Fu Huan 87'
|15
|
for O. Akhmedov 90'
|17
|22
|5
|18
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|37
|
for H. Katano 44'
|28
|
for K. Boonma 65'
|11
|
for L. Tiemraj 82'
|6
|31
|15
